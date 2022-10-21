ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nrgmediadixon.com

Thousands Descend on Downtown Dixon for Annual Scarecrow Festival

For an estimated 10-12,000 people on Saturday, downtown Dixon was the place to be. It was a time for vendors selling their items, street performers strolling the downtown, kids getting pumpkins, faces painted and petting small animals. Naturally, there were also dozens of scarecrows for this was the Annual Dixon...
DIXON, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Stories from the Old Joliet Prison

The Old Joliet Prison is a place of wonder with a rich history, full of stories with torture and horror. The prison is no longer in commission, but it does leave quite a haunting legacy. The Gothic architecture of the prison was designed by Chicago’s very own W.W. Boyington, he also designed the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue, so if you encounter the buildings and they remind you of one another…now you know why.
JOLIET, IL
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - The small community of Lindenwood, just off I-39 in northern Ogle County, experienced a massive barn fire late Sunday night. Several area fire departments were called to the scene to help fight the fire in blustery conditions as the flames engulfed the barn. The damage is...
LINDENWOOD, IL
WIFR

Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Edition of Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Charges are only accusations of crimes, and defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty. Kaitlin M. Urso, 24, Woodstock, was arrested Oct. 15 in the 800 block of Prairie View Lane on two charges of domestic battery. Taken to jail. Bond and court date to be set. Dion R. Holmes,...
WOODSTOCK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VIDEO: Ambulance crew shot at in Chicago

An ambulance crew in Chicago, Illinois, was startled when active shooters drove past them on Wednesday, September 21, according to a post on the Medical Express Ambulance Service Inc Facebook page. The post said the ambulance was on the way to a call when the team heard several gunshots in Jackson Park. As the ambulance traveled through the park, […]
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

1 dead after being trapped in Illinois grain bin

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR/WMTV) - An individual died Tuesday morning after being trapped in a grain bin in northern Illinois, the Winnebago Co. (IL) Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, rescue teams responded around 8 a.m. to the ADM Grain facility, about 15 miles west of Rockford., where the found the man unconscious.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns

JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
ROCKFORD, IL

