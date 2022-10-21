ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor Kathleen Stock says she will never teach in Britain again due to lack of free speech after she was hounded out of Sussex University in trans rights row

By Sarah Harris
 4 days ago

An academic at the centre of a row about trans rights says she will never work again in a British university due to a lack of free speech.

Professor Kathleen Stock, 50, was hounded out of her position at Sussex University by activists last October because she questioned transgender ideology.

The professor of philosophy today claimed academic institutions treat students like customers and the ‘grown-ups’ do not tell young people that hearing differing views will not harm them.

She was speaking during a debate at the annual LGB Alliance conference in central London.

Former Sussex University academic Professor Kathleen Stock, 50, said she is 'never going to teach in academia again' due to a lack of free speech in the UK
Stock Out was graffitied on a wall at the University of Sussex by trans activists 

Professor Stock insisted she is ‘never going to teach in academia again’, at least in the UK.

She said: ‘I can now say exactly what I want to say, without feeling like I’m being watched all the time by my colleagues, by managers, by students who are constantly waiting for me to put a foot wrong, which is basically what was happening.’

She said universities had started competing for young people and ‘to think of their students as customers that they have to please, which is not good’.

She added: ‘If someone is anxious, you really actually shouldn’t necessarily validate all their worries and tell them that they are in fact genuinely threatened and harmed by the world. But that is increasingly what’s happening in universities.

‘So that creates this environment where a student says ‘she is harming me through her words’ and the grown-ups in the room are less likely to push back and say ‘no, no, she isn’t, she’s only saying something that you don’t like and that is different’.’

During a protest at Sussex University she was confronted with protestors calling for her to be sacked. One poster said: 'Fire Kathleen Stock' another said 'Kathleen Stock is a transphobe'

Professor Stock was subjected to abuse at Sussex, with posters calling for her to be fired put up near the campus. An image also emerged on social media of a campaigner holding a banner, saying: ‘Stock Out.’

The academic quit, describing ‘a medieval experience’ of campus ostracism and protests.

Professor Stock is outspoken on gender identity issues and has advocated that women should not be made to share toilets and changing rooms with transgender women.

Ruel
1d ago

Stock is correct. Transgenderism is not everybody's problem to treat it as a social contract to do as you please and ignore the rights of the majority.

Victor Etre
3d ago

Line only believe in free speech when they are talking.. or when it takes on the form of looting and rioting

Jeff Gile
3d ago

the activists are going way too far. I salute you for speaking your mind

