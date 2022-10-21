Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red
For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit
As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
sneakernews.com
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s “Feel Love” Collection Includes This Colorful Air Max 97
This Fall Nike Sportswear will be introducing a new inline collection centered around self-care and appreciation, adding the Nike Air Max 97 to its colorfully coated treatment of pastels. Introduced via the Air Force 1 Mid, a white corduroy base proffers a blank canvas for a multi-color treatment to ensue...
sneakernews.com
Neon Greens Illuminate The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
For the past decade Nike’s ISPA division has explored some of the brand’s most boisterous and inventive silhouette’s to date with it’s latest silhouette blending the lines between sport and lifestyle wear while further expanding its sustainability-driven ensembles. Proffering just its fourth iteration since the ISPA...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” Revealed: Official Images
You can’t go wrong with some Valentine’s Day sneakers. Valentine’s Day is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped Nike from coming through with some teasers for their upcoming Valentine’s Day range. V-Day is one of those days that most people hate, although there is a contingency of people who adore the celebration of love. If you’re one of those people, then these shoes are probably for you.
sneakernews.com
LeBron James Shows Off Unreleased Nike LeBron 20 “Tiger” And “Rose” Pairs
LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers squad may be off to a rough start for thr 2022-23 NBA season, but that isn’t stopping “the kid from Akron” from showcasing his Nike LeBron 20 in new styles. Recently, King James took to Instagram to play the role...
sneakernews.com
Another “Reverse Panda” Nike Dunk Low Appears With Red Swooshes
Since 1985, the Nike Dunk Low has emerged in hundreds of styles drawing inspiration from colleges, holidays and more. For its latest ensemble, the silhouette seemingly flips the ever-popular “Panda” look and adds bright red branding. White and black tones divvy up the majority of the upper, allowing...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Sport Spice” Is Ready For Spring 2023
As Jordan Brand continues to broaden its audience and hold on the sneaker space, it keeps revisiting traditionally-overlooked propositions. Recently, Team Jumpman reworked the once-ridiculed Air Jordan 1 Mid with basketball-reminiscent textures and colors. Clad in off-white and “Sport Spice,” the upcoming sneakers share some design cues with the coveted...
sneakernews.com
Semi-Pro And FILA Craft The Flint Tropics Their Own Signature Footwear And Apparel
From sport to film, FILA has had a hand in some of the most culturally pivotal moments of the last half-century. And throughout 2022, the global sports brand has continued to align with iconic franchises, such as Sonic the Hedgehog. Their latest collaborative effort celebrates a cult classic film: Semi-Pro.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” Drops Next Year: Best Look Yet
This sneaker is inspired by an iconic MJ photo. One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for a very long time, and over the course of 35 years, it has received a ton of amazing colorways. Now, according to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is going to drop in a “Skyline” model that pays homage to Michael Jordan’s infamous magazine photo.
