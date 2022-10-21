ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comment period on Virginia transgender student policies wraps up next week

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaGYw_0ihyxna400

NORFOLK, Va. - The public comment period on the Youngkin administration's proposed changes to the policies for transgender student ends next week. So far, the website has gotten more than 60,000 comments since it launched at the end of September.

Under the new policies, parents would have to request that schools refer to their children as different names or pronouns than their biological sex. The policies would roll back initiatives put in place during former Gov. Ralph Northam's administration . Students would also have to use bathroom facilities matching their biological sex.

Last month, students held at schools around the state, including some in Hampton Roads .

During a Board of Education meeting Thursday, dozens of people spoke in favor and against the proposal.

"This policy asks professionals and educators to deny an already vulnerable group their basic dignity. We are talking about basic dignity," one speaker said.

"My rights as a parent don't stop where your feelings begin," another parent said.

In an interview with WTOP Radio in Washington, Gov. Youngkin said he expects schools to follow the policy once it's finalized. "It's the law," he said.

"The 2022 model policy delivers on the governor’s commitment to preserving parental rights and upholding the dignity and respect of all public school students. Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with a child’s parents," a spokesperson for Gov. Youngkin said in a statement to News 3.

A report from Virginia Mercury in September said only 10 percent of school boards adopted the policies put forward by the Northam administration.

Once the public comment period ends on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Dept. of Education can review the comments before finalizing the guidelines.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees.  For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Are you the next Ms. Virginia Senior America?

Linda Huntley, Ms. Virginia Senior America Administrator, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2010, and top ten finalist, is looking for the next Ms. Virginia Senior America 2023. Are you a lady of elegance aged 60 or over, looking to become a part of an organization that prides itself on community service and connecting with ladies who are still active in their careers and families or retired? View msseniorameriallc.com to see the current winner, top 12, and state representatives.
VIRGINIA STATE
commonwealthtimes.org

Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October

The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
CBS Baltimore

Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys

BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
MARYLAND STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy