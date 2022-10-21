Read full article on original website
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Seasonal ‘Hickory Farms’ Store Set to Open This Weekend in Casper
Although it almost seems a little early this year, one of my favorite seasonal stores is preparing to open again inside the Eastridge Mall. The specialty food and gift retailer, Hickory Farms, is gearing up to open (tentatively), on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The mall location will be doing business...
Yellowstone Garage announces new ownership, seeking staff in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced via Facebook that it is under new ownership. The venue has been closed since spring 2022. While the Yellowstone Garage did not announce who the new owner of the venue is, its announcement said it is seeking new staff in Casper.
Casper PD Incident Report log (10/24/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
New soda shop Soda Springs opens in Mills
MILLS, Wyo. — People looking for a tasty treat have a new option, as Soda Springs — a locally owned soda shop — recently opened in Mills. Owners Perry and Ana Dayton are originally from Utah, but have lived in Wyoming for the last decade and in Natrona County for the last two years.
New Casper Fire Station Could Cost Between $14 to $23 Million
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard Fire Chief Jacob Black talk about the work they plan on doing for a new Fire Station 1. While an original estimate for the cost of the building in 2019 put it between $12 and $14 million, Black said that now due to inflation, the cost is now between $14.53 million and $23.32 million.
Chili Cook-Off to End Veteran Suicide at Casper VFW
Cold weather is here and it's officially time to bust out your best chili recipes. Feeling confident about your special twist on the tried-and-true cold-weather mainstay?. Bring your best recipe for a chance to win the people's choice prize of $100. On November 5th, the Capser Memorial VFW Post 9439...
Natrona County Sheriff Deputies Assist Ranchers With Cattle Drive
The Natrona County Sheriff's Department had an...unusual call Saturday morning; one that's not typically on the list of their everyday duties. But, more than likely, any NCSO deputy will tell you that there is nothing that is not on their list of duties. Which is why they found themselves standing...
UPDATE: 3 Separate Wrecks on I-25 South in Casper Between 7:30 and 8 AM
There were three accidents this morning along milemarker 188, on I-25 south, just off the entrance ramp off of Poplar. The accidents were all separate, yet occured between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM. The PIO said they did not think there were any serious injuries, but could not confirm. K2Radio...
Photos: Parade of Trucks for Girl With Leukemia
Just before her fourth birthday, Opal Paad got a surprise gift. Amanda Paad, Opal's mom, had brought her to see a parade of trucks that came to Mills just for her. The big rigs are something Opal likes a lot, which made it all the better that she was able to hop inside and honk the horn and see the flashing lights.
UPDATE: Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Jacob Hair, 30, was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody. He also was charged...
Glenrock’s Outdoor Ice Skating In The Works For 2022
Winter activities in Central Wyoming are really top notch. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating are all possibilities for you and the family to head out and enjoy the elements. Last week, we many were heartbroken by the announcement that David Street Station wouldn't be having outdoor ice skating, due...
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill Re-Opening in Casper Under New Ownership
Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill closed its doors earlier this year when owner John Huff announced that he made the decision to close the eatery, due to COVID-19. Huff took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the Garage was the hardest business he had ever worked in. Well...
VIDEO: First Snow Frosts Casper Mountain on Sunday
This year, for the first time in a long time, Casper really got a pretty incredible fall. We got the trees. We got the leaves. We got the colors of the wind. But it was only a matter of time before the Wyoming Winter reared its ugly head. And that's exactly what happened on Sunday in various parts of central Wyoming, including on top of Casper Mountain.
Florida man pleads guilty illegal transport of minor to minor to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo — A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday at a federal courthouse in Casper to transporting a 13-year-old girl he met online across state lines to engage in sexual activity defined as criminal under Wyoming law. Christopher S. Evans, aged 25 at the time, was arrested in March...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/21/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Work release escapee taken into custody Monday, charged with drug possession
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says that Jacob Hair, reported as an escapee from work release last Friday, has been taken back into custody. Originally convicted of felony burglary, Hair was located around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper by city police. Hair also received a new felony controlled substance charge.
Rain or Snow? Precipitation Expected Today and Tomorrow.
There's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 pm today in Natrona County, according to the National Weather Service, followed by isolated showers between 3 and 5 pm. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Mid-week looks sunny with a high near 51, but by 10 pm...
County conducting market study for county employee pay
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners is conducting a study into the pay of neighboring local governments’ employees, in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. After the budget for the coming fiscal year was set in July — during which the commissioners...
