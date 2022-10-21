The season came to an end on Monday for Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team after falling to Stanton 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, in the opening round of the C2-6 subdistrict at Clarkson. The end of the season also brought an end to the coaching career of legendary Eagle boss Kathy Gebhardt, who, last week, announced her retirement from coaching at the end of the season. Gebhardt ends her 16-year tenure as Lutheran High head coach with three state championships.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO