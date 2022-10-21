Read full article on original website
Monday's local and area sports results; Tuesday's schedule
The season came to an end on Monday for Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team after falling to Stanton 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, in the opening round of the C2-6 subdistrict at Clarkson. The end of the season also brought an end to the coaching career of legendary Eagle boss Kathy Gebhardt, who, last week, announced her retirement from coaching at the end of the season. Gebhardt ends her 16-year tenure as Lutheran High head coach with three state championships.
Gebhardt closes 16-year career with 3 state titles, 1 runner-up, 1 third-place
The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team fell to Stanton in the opening round of the C2-6 subdistrict on Monday in Clarkson and with the loss came the end of coach Kathy Gebhardt's 16-year coaching career. Gebhardt was a guest on Sports Talk last Saturday and said it's been a great...
No. 3 Wildcats host Augustana on Black Out/Pack the House Night Tuesday
The Wayne State volleyball team hosts Augustana in the 15th annual Black Out/Pack The House Night in Rice Auditorium Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. The Wildcats are ranked third in this week's AVCA Division II Poll with a 24-1 record and tied for first in the NSIC with a 14-1 league mark. Augustana is 16-7 and eighth in the NSIC with a 8-7 league mark.
Wayne State volleyball ranked third in latest AVCA Division II coaches poll
Wayne State is ranked third in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday. The Wildcats received 18 first-place votes and 1,090 points in voting conducted by various coaches from across the nation. The Wildcats are 24-1 and tied for first in the NSIC with a 14-1...
Mundorf leads Wayne State men's XC; Stinemen paces women in Yankton
Springview junior Brandon Mundorf posted a 10th place finish to lead the Wayne State College men’s cross country team to a fifth place finish Saturday morning at the Mount Marty Invitational held at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton, South Dakota. WSC scored 174 points to place fifth out of 12 teams in the meet.
Wayne State footbal listed in first NCAA Super Region 4 rankings
WAYNE - Wayne State College is one of six teams from the Northern Sun Conference under consideration in the first NCAA Super Region Four Football Rankings announced Monday afternoon by the NCAA office in Indianapolis, Indiana. 34 teams from the NSIC, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Lone Star Conference and Great Northwest Athletic Conference comprise Super Region Four.
Wildcats hold off Southwest Minnesota State, improve to 6-2
WAYNE - Wayne State needed two late defensive stops to hold off a fourth quarter rally by visiting Southwest Minnesota State as the Wildcats posted a 20-14 Northern Sun Conference South Division football victory over the Mustangs Saturday at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The ‘Cats move to 6-2 and...
High speed pursuit leads to arrest of Verdigre man
A high-speed pursuit that spanned several counties ends with the arrest of a Verdigre man. Stanton County Sheriffs monitored a radio call around 2:30 a.m. Monday after a vehicle failed to stop on South First Street for Norfolk Police. Sheriffs attempted to stop the vehicle for a stop sign violation on 558th Avenue, but the vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Van, took off initiating a high speed pursuit.
Stanton County Sheriffs arrest man wanted in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma man was arrested on drug charges after sheriffs caught him speeding down the highway. A Stanton County Sheriff conducted a traffic stop around 4:15 a.m. Saturday after he encountered a semi-truck driving 90 mph. in 65 mph. zone on Highway 35 north of Woodland Park. Sheriffs had contact...
Norfolk man arrested for possession, cited for child neglect
Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday after controlled substance were found at a house with a person on probation. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 800 block of South 12th Street around 3:10 p.m. yesterday after a State Probation Officer found controlled substances within the residents while conducting a search. The officer found several small bags of meth, a pipe, and a scale in the residence’s bedroom. Several young children were also located within the residence.
Wildfire near Wisner prompts evacuation of residents
A large field fire in Cuming County has forced Wisner-area residents to evacuate. The Norfolk Daily News reports that at about 5 p.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation said that Highway 275 was closed between Highway 15 and M Road at Wisner to all traffic except for emergency vehicles. According...
Half-percent sales tax increase heating up as election nears
The November election is two weeks away and the half-percent sales tax increase is one of the biggest issues on this year’s ballot. Voters will have a chance to decide if they approve the addition of a half-percent sales tax to fund the expansion of the Norfolk Police Division, road and street repairs, renovations to Ta-Ha Zouka Park and an indoor aquatic center at Winter Park.
