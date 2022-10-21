ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uC5mP_0ihywSSQ00

Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.

Jones confirmed his used of distasteful language on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

“It’s not surprising to me, or, frankly disappointing to me that anything that said in a meeting that you would think would really have a lot of real exclusivity or really protection so that you can really express your feelings,” Jones said. “It’s not surprising me that would get out. And certainly when you are in those situations you express yourself with people you know and people you are around a lot and you express yourself in different ways. And I would say that in this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself and in probably a way that was not a good taste.”

Per the ESPN report, Jones was the only owner to vote against allowing the compensation committee to open negotiations for a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell.

And that’s when he lashed out against Kraft.

But Jones made it clear that has no problem with Goodell or the job he was doing.

In fact, he was the one who stood up and made the nomination for a extension for Goodell. His issue was the structure of the contract.

“I’m a real supporter of Goodell as our commissioner,” Jones said. “He’s done outstanding. What you were hearing from me, or what you heard, was an issue with the structure regarding how we were going to address the commissioner or a successor. And so I was basically expressing myself in that area.”

“I actually stood up and made a nomination for his potential extension. And then when I heard the structure of how we were going to approach it, then I didn’t agree with that.”

Jones also made no apologies for the choice words he used with Kraft because of the unique business structure of the NFL. And he compared how the NFL owners relate to each other to a homeowners association.

“It is not like a normal business structure. It is more like a family structure that you don’t have pure bright rules of how we are connected. The NFL is actually if I were going to compare it to something I would have compared to a homeowner’s association or compared to a trade association and you have things that are obligations or things that you’re sensitive about that go beyond just pure black and white things. So it’s a different structure.”

In regards to that structure of the NFL’s ownership, Jones said he doesn’t feel obligated to support embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has stepped away from day-to-day operations with his team while under investigation by the league.

Jones said he hasn’t seen anything that should lead to the ouster of Snyder.

“I hear the speculation. But that’s all I hear,” Jones said. “That’s not supported by tangible facts. Those are being presented and being looked at. And, sure, there’s other things that you could do with those other things on any subject matter, but I’m not aware of anything myself that rises to the level that is being speculated about whether or not he’s with the Washington team or not.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
490
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy