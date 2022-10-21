Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me

Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.

Jones confirmed his used of distasteful language on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

“It’s not surprising to me, or, frankly disappointing to me that anything that said in a meeting that you would think would really have a lot of real exclusivity or really protection so that you can really express your feelings,” Jones said. “It’s not surprising me that would get out. And certainly when you are in those situations you express yourself with people you know and people you are around a lot and you express yourself in different ways. And I would say that in this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself and in probably a way that was not a good taste.”

Per the ESPN report, Jones was the only owner to vote against allowing the compensation committee to open negotiations for a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell.

And that’s when he lashed out against Kraft.

But Jones made it clear that has no problem with Goodell or the job he was doing.

In fact, he was the one who stood up and made the nomination for a extension for Goodell. His issue was the structure of the contract.

“I’m a real supporter of Goodell as our commissioner,” Jones said. “He’s done outstanding. What you were hearing from me, or what you heard, was an issue with the structure regarding how we were going to address the commissioner or a successor. And so I was basically expressing myself in that area.”

“I actually stood up and made a nomination for his potential extension. And then when I heard the structure of how we were going to approach it, then I didn’t agree with that.”

Jones also made no apologies for the choice words he used with Kraft because of the unique business structure of the NFL. And he compared how the NFL owners relate to each other to a homeowners association.

“It is not like a normal business structure. It is more like a family structure that you don’t have pure bright rules of how we are connected. The NFL is actually if I were going to compare it to something I would have compared to a homeowner’s association or compared to a trade association and you have things that are obligations or things that you’re sensitive about that go beyond just pure black and white things. So it’s a different structure.”

In regards to that structure of the NFL’s ownership, Jones said he doesn’t feel obligated to support embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has stepped away from day-to-day operations with his team while under investigation by the league.

Jones said he hasn’t seen anything that should lead to the ouster of Snyder.

“I hear the speculation. But that’s all I hear,” Jones said. “That’s not supported by tangible facts. Those are being presented and being looked at. And, sure, there’s other things that you could do with those other things on any subject matter, but I’m not aware of anything myself that rises to the level that is being speculated about whether or not he’s with the Washington team or not.”