Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch canceled for Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tornado Watch was in effect for many counties in western Alabama, but the watch was canceled around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Most of us will experience a burst of heavy rainfall and gusty winds when the squall line moves through this afternoon and evening, but a few may experience more intense weather. Severe wind gusts will be possible and even spin up tornadoes and that’s why a watch is in effect for that potential. So, prepare for the potential, have ways of getting warning information, and know what you would do if a warning were issued. Prepare also for power outages with the gusty winds coming through.
State Superintendent of Education says he’s please with Alabama’s NAEP scores
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students across the state have something to celebrate. The Nation’s Report Card shows Alabama is the only state with growth in both reading and math among 4th graders. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, measures how well students perform over time and against...
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible after lunchtime on Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Passing clouds will continue to stream across Alabama tonight with temperatures staying on the mild side in the upper 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid 70s with humidity on the rise under a mostly cloudy sky. If you have a chance before going to bed tonight or early in the morning before heading out the door, secure any loose, outdoor furniture or Halloween decorations prone to toppling over. The southeast winds that have been in place today will pick up out the southeast tomorrow to 10-20 MPH. Gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible with even higher gusts possible across north Alabama, where a Wind Advisory is in place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow evening.
Body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found human remains in a freshly dug grave behind a home in Mount Olive. The JCSO says around 10:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway for a welfare check. The request was made by the family of a man who had not been heard from in several months, according to the JCSO.
Medical marijuana business applications to be sent out Monday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications for Alabama businesses interested in getting a medical marijuana license are set to go out Monday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) accepted requests for medical cannabis licenses from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17. It received 607 requests. The majority of the requests are from Madison, Jefferson, and Montgomery Counties.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking low-end severe potential on Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another beautiful fall weekend, we have another pleasant and cool night ahead under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s by morning. For Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with the warming trend continuing as highs climb to near 80 during the afternoon. A breeze will begin to pick up out of the southeast as well, putting winds at 10-15 MPH tomorrow.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A driver in Michigan was killed Sunday afternoon when a kayak and roof rack fell off a passing vehicle. Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township. MSP said 31-year-old Matthew Morgette from Colorado was driving east in his Chevrolet...
