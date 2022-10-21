BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Passing clouds will continue to stream across Alabama tonight with temperatures staying on the mild side in the upper 50s and low 60s by tomorrow morning. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid 70s with humidity on the rise under a mostly cloudy sky. If you have a chance before going to bed tonight or early in the morning before heading out the door, secure any loose, outdoor furniture or Halloween decorations prone to toppling over. The southeast winds that have been in place today will pick up out the southeast tomorrow to 10-20 MPH. Gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible with even higher gusts possible across north Alabama, where a Wind Advisory is in place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow evening.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO