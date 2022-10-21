Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJAC TV
Area school district initiates 'internal lockdown' in response to shooting in Monroe Twp.
Everett, PA (WJAC) — As authorities responded to the scene of an attempted homicide Monday morning in Monroe Township, where police found two juveniles with gunshot wounds, officials with the Everett Area School District say they were working to keep their students and staff safe. District Superintendent David Burkett...
WJAC TV
Fire at Somerset County home under investigation
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a home in Somerset County. Crews arrived on the scene in the 6500 block of Somerset Pike in Jenner Township around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Six local departments...
WJAC TV
Portage Lick or Treat event raises money for Cambria County Humane Society
The 2nd annual Lick or Treat event sponsored by Portage Chevrolet took place in Portage today. Over a hundred dogs showed up at the Crichton McCormick Park donned in costumes alongside their owners to enjoy a day of spooky treats and canine fun. There were 15 sponsors at the event...
WJAC TV
Coroner investigating death of Westmoreland Co. man at Acosta mine
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank confirmed to 6 News Tuesday that his office is investigating the death of a Westmoreland County man who was found unresponsive over the weekend at the Acosta Deep Mine. The mining company Corsa Coal announced Monday in a news...
WJAC TV
Altoona man dead after being hit by tractor trailer on I-99, state police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a man is dead after being hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday morning on Interstate 99. Troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township. The tractor trailer was driving north when it hit a 72-year-old Altoona man...
WJAC TV
PSP: Two juveniles shot, injured, suspect dead following attempted homicide in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police are providing new details about what led to two juveniles being shot and injured early Monday morning in Bedford County. Authorities say troopers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a home along the 1400 block of Rock Hill Church Road in Monroe Township for a report of an attempted homicide.
WJAC TV
'You won't have to worry about him again:' 8 charged in kidnapping of man later found dead
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was...
WJAC TV
Officials investigating death of inmate at SCI Houtzdale
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. According to a press release from the prison, 44-year-old Michael Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Oct. 23. Investigators say life-saving measures were performed on...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Missing Dilltown man was kidnapped & killed, found days later in Indiana Co.
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Indiana County say a Dilltown man who was reported missing last week was found over the weekend and his death has been ruled a homicide. Troopers say the body of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found early Saturday morning in a remote,...
WJAC TV
Juniata College invites speakers to discuss war in Ukraine
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WJAC) — Juniata College invited international scholars to talk at a symposium Saturdayon the war in Ukraine. While the violence has been confined to Europe, the war in Ukraine has had wide-reaching ramifications: from places as far as Africa, to even Huntingdon. "We invited six distinguished scholars...
