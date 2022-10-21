ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Fire at Somerset County home under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a home in Somerset County. Crews arrived on the scene in the 6500 block of Somerset Pike in Jenner Township around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Six local departments...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Officials investigating death of inmate at SCI Houtzdale

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Houtzdale. According to a press release from the prison, 44-year-old Michael Shaffer was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Oct. 23. Investigators say life-saving measures were performed on...
Juniata College invites speakers to discuss war in Ukraine

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WJAC) — Juniata College invited international scholars to talk at a symposium Saturdayon the war in Ukraine. While the violence has been confined to Europe, the war in Ukraine has had wide-reaching ramifications: from places as far as Africa, to even Huntingdon. "We invited six distinguished scholars...
HUNTINGDON, PA

