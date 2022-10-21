Read full article on original website
WCTV
Dozens of volunteers turn out to search for remains of missing south Georgia father
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Lanier County Courthouse on Saturday morning to help search for the remains of Brandon Helms, who was 42 when he vanished from a nearby home in Lakeland. The search party met in the quaint downtown at 9 a.m. and...
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
WCTV
Two people killed in Suwannee County crash
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Troopers say an SUV...
UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire
Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.
WALB 10
Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
Hands On Thomas County aims to beautify community
An estimated 1,300 people took part in 55 community service projects for the 19th annual Hands On Thomas County Day.
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
wfxl.com
Sylvester police: Dirt bikes, certain vehicles not allowed on public roadways
Sylvester police took to Facebook to remind the community that there are certain vehicles that are not allowed on public roadways. Police say that there has been a sudden increase in complaints about dirt bikes and personal transportation vehicles being driven on public roadways by juveniles who are not old enough to have a driver's license.
mycbs4.com
Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County
Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City burglar caught in act
Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak
Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
Godby student arrested for bringing gun to school
A school resource deputy at Godby High School arrested a 15-year-old student for bringing a gun to campus Monday.
WALB 10
Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City. Jon’s...
douglasnow.com
CCDU places two behind bars on drug possession charges
The Coffee County Drug Unit has arrested two individuals, Ellis Bernard Robertson and Farrah Ann Carter, on drug possession charges. Investigators with the CCDU and K-9 Unit arrived at Robertson and Carter’s Nicholls residence, located at 110 Southern Grapevine Road, to execute a search warrant last Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
FDLE: Blue Water Pools owner arrested after defrauding homeowners out of nearly $400,000
The owner of Blue Water Pools has been arrested after defrauding homeowners in Franklin and Gulf County.
valdostatoday.com
VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment
VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
douglasnow.com
City to mobile car washes: Use containment mats
Preventing runoff from mobile car washing activities from entering the streets and storm drains in the city limits of Douglas helps protect waterways from pollution. The City of Douglas would like to remind mobile car wash owners that effective January 1, 2023, all mobile car wash business owners who operate in the city are required to have a water containment mat to catch water.
LCSO offers money award in case of dead woman
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is offering a cash reward of $9,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Kia Deavens.
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
