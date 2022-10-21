ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Two people killed in Suwannee County crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Troopers say an SUV...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta United Way hosts annual Day of Caring

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way celebrated a semi-annual event by giving back to partnered agencies in the community. The organization’s Day of Caring had 50 volunteers helping out at Second Harvest Food Bank in many ways. Several people from South Georgia Medical Center, Moody Air Force...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Sylvester police: Dirt bikes, certain vehicles not allowed on public roadways

Sylvester police took to Facebook to remind the community that there are certain vehicles that are not allowed on public roadways. Police say that there has been a sudden increase in complaints about dirt bikes and personal transportation vehicles being driven on public roadways by juveniles who are not old enough to have a driver's license.
SYLVESTER, GA
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City burglar caught in act

Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak

Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Ray City nonprofit raises awareness of veteran’s suicide

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - A total of 22 veterans per day are committing suicide according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. A yearly event was held to help get that number to 0. The event was held at Possum Creek, which is outside of Ray City. Jon’s...
RAY CITY, GA
douglasnow.com

CCDU places two behind bars on drug possession charges

The Coffee County Drug Unit has arrested two individuals, Ellis Bernard Robertson and Farrah Ann Carter, on drug possession charges. Investigators with the CCDU and K-9 Unit arrived at Robertson and Carter’s Nicholls residence, located at 110 Southern Grapevine Road, to execute a search warrant last Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

VCS selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment

VALDOSTA – The VCS School Nutrition Program will be selling surplus commercial kitchen equipment by sealed bids. The Valdosta City Schools (VCS) School Nutrition Program will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of surplus commercial kitchen equipment. Viewing and inspection of the equipment and sealed bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the old Valdosta High School cafeteria located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta. Bids will be opened in the office of the School Nutrition Department located at the Central Office of Valdosta City Schools on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

City to mobile car washes: Use containment mats

Preventing runoff from mobile car washing activities from entering the streets and storm drains in the city limits of Douglas helps protect waterways from pollution. The City of Douglas would like to remind mobile car wash owners that effective January 1, 2023, all mobile car wash business owners who operate in the city are required to have a water containment mat to catch water.
DOUGLAS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy