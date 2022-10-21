BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (4-2-1), which dropped its second straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO