ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Hey Philly, Let’s Cancel Halloween 2022

I know this is a controversial opinion, but I think Philadelphia needs to cancel Halloween for 2022. Or at least reschedule Halloween to October 30. OK. Hear me out about this one. Because I know it’s a hot take. But, after winning the National League pennant on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to their first World Series in 13 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Fever! How to Get Phillies World Series Tickets

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies will be facing the Astros after Houston completed a 4-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 6-5 victory over New York on Sunday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: 2022 World Series Edition

For the very first time: A 97.3 ESPN Phillies mailbag...WORLD SERIES edition. The Phillies are headed to the big stage to take on the Houston Astros. Given their past, should the Phillies (a team the Astros don’t play often over the years) be concerned about the Astros sign stealing issues? Or is that a thing of the past?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (4-2-1), which dropped its second straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.
BOSTON, MA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy