Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas hospital shooting suspect cut off ankle monitor before June arrest then spent 100 days in custody for parole violation, sources say
DALLAS — The suspect in the Dallas Methodist Hospital shooting cut off his ankle monitor earlier this year, violating his parole conditions for a second time -- but he was then released after spending 100 days in custody at the order of the state parole board, law enforcement sources confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.
Man who sold gun used in Colleyville synagogue hostage crisis sentenced to 8 years in prison
TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: Above video previously aired after Williams was charged in the case. The man who sold the gun used in a Colleyville synagogue hostage situation in January has been sentenced to eight years in prison, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced.
'Failure of our justice system': Reactions to Dallas hospital shooting include mourning, anger
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called Saturday's shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system." His reaction was just one of many emotional responses to the shooting, in which two people were killed. The two victims were publicly identified on Monday as...
What's the difference between parole and bail?
DALLAS — As more information has been released about the suspected Dallas Methodist hospital shooter, it has been uncovered that he was on parole during the time of the shooting. Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, violated his parole conditions a second time this year after cutting off...
Ankle monitor cut | More revealed on how Methodist Hospital shooting suspect violated parole
Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces capital murder charges in the double homicide shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital. He'd been arrested twice while on parole this year.
FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno reflects on tenure as he retires from agency
DALLAS — After 3.5 years with the FBI Dallas division, Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno is retiring at the end of the month. He sat down with WFAA to talk about his time at the Dallas bureau. DeSarno has been with the FBI since he was 29 years...
Hospital staff safety in the spotlight after 2 killed at Dallas Methodist
DALLAS — They are remembered fondly by family, friends, and coworkers: Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa. Flowers was a 63-year-old nurse. Pokuaa was a 45-year-old social worker. They were on the labor and delivery floor on Saturday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Police say both were shot and...
Both victims who were shot, killed at Dallas Methodist Hospital identified
DALLAS — The two victims who were fatally shot at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Saturday have been identified. Both victims were identified as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Annette Flowers, 63, who were the two Methodist employees who died in the shooting that happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Dallas Police...
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
Suicide awareness | Heartbreaking conversation with one very brave 11-year-old Texas girl
HASLET, Texas — The conversation is difficult. The conversation is painful. The conversation is sometimes considered taboo. But an 11-year-old girl in Tarrant County is brave enough to step forward and speak up about suicide awareness and treatment, in memory of the dad she wishes was still here. Breckenridge,...
Dallas Methodist Hospital to add more security after deadly shooting
DALLAS — Officials with Dallas Methodist Hospital said they will be adding more security at the hospital after the tragedy on Saturday morning. Two hospital employees were killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor. While the hospital is adding more security, the mood at the...
Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Methodist Hospital employees?
DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
What we know about Nestor Hernandez, man who allegedly shot and killed two Dallas hospital employees
Nestor Hernandez, 30, fatally shot two workers at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, according to officials. He had been released from jail on parole in October 2021.
North Texas school district approves hiring 8 'armed school safety officers'
BURLESON, Texas — The Burleson Independent School District announced Monday that its board had approved the hiring of eight armed school safety officers. The eight hires included former police officers, former U.S. Army soldiers and a SWAT team leader. They join two other school safety officers (SSO) already hired by the district, who also have a background in law enforcement.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said. Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week. Officers...
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
Two hospital employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody
DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."
