ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

What's the difference between parole and bail?

DALLAS — As more information has been released about the suspected Dallas Methodist hospital shooter, it has been uncovered that he was on parole during the time of the shooting. Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, violated his parole conditions a second time this year after cutting off...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June

CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Methodist Hospital employees?

DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas school district approves hiring 8 'armed school safety officers'

BURLESON, Texas — The Burleson Independent School District announced Monday that its board had approved the hiring of eight armed school safety officers. The eight hires included former police officers, former U.S. Army soldiers and a SWAT team leader. They join two other school safety officers (SSO) already hired by the district, who also have a background in law enforcement.
BURLESON, TX
WFAA

Two hospital employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody

DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
349
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy