Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
15 Reasons River Cruises Are Perfect For Retirees
Your elegantly appointed stateroom with full sliding doors opening to a French balcony with an ever-changing scenic slideshow is your home for the next 7, 10, 14, or more days. First, you are compelled to open the slider and enjoy your view — even if it is the dock side — imagining all the panoramic landscapes you will encounter along your journey.
travelawaits.com
New Royal Caribbean Ship Hopes To Rival Disney For Family Vacations
Royal Caribbean is kicking off a new era of vacations. It’s revealed the first look at the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, which arrives in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut. The first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation.
travelawaits.com
7 Key Tips For Visiting Coba’s Maya Ruins During Your Cancun Vacation
Picked out by a computer program for its incredible white-sand beaches, coral reefs, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and proximity to ancient Maya pyramids, Cancun was founded as a planned resort city in 1974. As predicted, it grew to be one of the most visited tourist destinations not only in Mexico but all over the world.
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
travelawaits.com
This Regional Airline Adds $29 Fares Plus Stops In 15 New Cities
Discount carrier Breeze Airways is continuing its rapid expansion across the United States, adding two new destinations and 15 new nonstop flights to its schedule. The new flights include fares as low as $29. Cincinnati and Vero Beach, Florida, are the two new destinations being added to the Breeze roster,...
travelawaits.com
The Top 10 Places Americans Are Traveling For Thanksgiving — From Domestic To International
Travel numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday may have been down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Americans, as expected, are busily making plans to travel for the holiday this year. Their travel destinations for Thanksgiving aren’t really surprising either. Indeed, data from the Allianz Partners Top 10...
travelawaits.com
11 Things I Couldn’t Live Without On My Mediterranean Cruise, Plus 5 I Didn’t Need
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Planning a Mediterranean cruise packing list when you are traveling for an extended getaway can be daunting. My plus-one and I were cruising for 17 days in August across the sunkissed shores of Spain, France, Italy, and Greece. It was hot, hot, hot! As a seasoned traveler, I have honed my packing skills fairly well. I had all my must-haves, but I overpacked just a smidge and tossed in a few things I really didn’t need.
travelawaits.com
First Fully Accessible Alaska Cruise Itinerary Launched — Here’s What It Includes
The first accessible cruise itinerary is now available to book. Wheel the World, the leading online travel booking platform for people with disabilities and seniors, has launched an itinerary allowing people to book cruises to Alaska aboard Holland America. “Our clients have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first...
travelawaits.com
Why I Decided To Stop Pouting And Start Traveling Solo
It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. Carol S. likes to be prepared before she hits the road. But she enjoys the freedom that comes with traveling...
travelawaits.com
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
travelawaits.com
11 Marvelous Mesa, Arizona Vacation Homes With Private Pools
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Popular with snowbirds and desert explorers alike, Mesa, Arizona, is an excellent place to stay. Whether you’re a sun seeker looking for some quiet time this winter or an avid hiker keen to explore some of America’s most iconic landscapes, Mesa is not to be overlooked when planning your next trip.
Comments / 0