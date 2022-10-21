All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Planning a Mediterranean cruise packing list when you are traveling for an extended getaway can be daunting. My plus-one and I were cruising for 17 days in August across the sunkissed shores of Spain, France, Italy, and Greece. It was hot, hot, hot! As a seasoned traveler, I have honed my packing skills fairly well. I had all my must-haves, but I overpacked just a smidge and tossed in a few things I really didn’t need.

