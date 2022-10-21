The Harding women's golf team shot a 43-over 331 in Round 1 before a 24-over 312 in Round 2 to finish the Tulsa Cup in ninth place with a 67-over 643. The first round was suspended on Monday due to inclement weather but was completed on Tuesday along with the second round. Henderson State won the tournament with a 41-over 617.

SEARCY, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO