hardingsports.com
Volleyball Pushes Winning Streak to 22 Matches Tuesday
SEARCY – The Harding volleyball team swept Ouachita Baptist 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-22) Tuesday in Great American Conference action. After Tuesday's results, Harding earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament November 10-12 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. With three conference matches remaining, the Lady Bisons need one more victory to win the conference regular season championship.
hardingsports.com
Women’s Golf Takes Ninth in Oklahoma
The Harding women's golf team shot a 43-over 331 in Round 1 before a 24-over 312 in Round 2 to finish the Tulsa Cup in ninth place with a 67-over 643. The first round was suspended on Monday due to inclement weather but was completed on Tuesday along with the second round. Henderson State won the tournament with a 41-over 617.
