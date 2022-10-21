Read full article on original website
Old Michigan (and other) Trading Posts: 1875-1952
The online dictionary describes a trading post as “a store or small settlement established for trading, typically in a remote place.”. If you've seen any western movies, you can picture that image in your head...especially if you saw Clint Eastwood's “The Outlaw Josey Wales” where he comes across a trading post exactly as described above. A trading post was so-named because of the trappers that would stop at these lonely outposts, trading their pelts for goods like food, boots, guns & ammo, dried meats, and clothing. Call it a market or a store, but the term 'trading post' is where its soul lies.....and it was usually no more than a grubby, slipshod, one-room shack out in the wilderness.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan
When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in Ohio
Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.
Ohio can be at the heart of environmental transformation: Amanda Woodrum
Guest columnist Amanda Woodrum is senior researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. The United States is on the brink of a major energy, economic and environmental transformation. And in Northeast Ohio, we have a great opportunity to be at the center of it. For too long, we’ve seen corporations such as...
What manufacturing workers make in Ohio
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
Nearly 25 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan This Year
California - 2,133. According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 24 kids have gone missing in Michigan since January 1st, 2022. One is way too many so please take a few seconds to look at these pictures and see if you recognize any of these missing Michigan kids.
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
Supporters say Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee is ‘more necessary now than ever’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An education policy research group is voicing its support for Ohio’s current reading education laws as legislators prepare to consider a bill that would eliminate the state’s required retention of third graders who do not pass their reading test. The state’s...
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
Does My Auto Insurance Cover Hitting a Deer in Michigan?
It is the time of year when the deer are moving and unfortunately there are also a lot of car-deer crashes on the roadways. If you hit a deer, will your auto insurance cover the costs of repairing your vehicle?. How Many Car Deer Crashes Are There Each Year?. According...
Do You Have One of Michigan’s Most Popular Last Names?
As William Shakespeare once said, a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet. Meaning that whatever your name may be, you'd still be the same person no matter what what your name is, right?. Well, I'm sure if you were named Mike Rotch, or Harry Arms, you'd...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Is This Really Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
You know what they say about opinions - everyone has got one. Not everyone is going to like the same things when it comes to food, music, styles, and in this particular case, Halloween candy. If you think something chocolate is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan, think again.
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Northeast Ohio: Wondering when trick-or-treating is near you?
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Wondering when treat-or-treating will be in your area? 19 News put together a master list of dates and times found below (plus a few extras!):. Akron - Saruday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Alliance - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Amherst - Monday, Oct. 31...
