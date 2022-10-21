ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A humanitarian worker says Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have taken control of the historic town of Adwa in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. The aid worker told The Associated Press on Sunday that Ethiopian and Eritrean military units captured Adwa on Saturday as Tigray forces retreated from the town after suffering “major losses.” It’s the latest setback for Tigray’s fugitive leaders, who have lost control of a string of towns in recent days. Peace talks between the warring parties are anticipated. South Africa is set to host the talks convened by the African Union. An Ethiopian government official had said they would begin Oct. 24, but the African Union has not released any details.

