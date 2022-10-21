Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Suns’ Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson both available vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will have forward Cam Johnson and guard Landry Shamet available against the Los Angeles Clippers. Shamet, who missed the Suns’ first two games with a left hip strain, was listed as probable on Sunday’s injury report. Johnson was questionable to play with a right hip...
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, Chris Paul on MVP watch list for 2022-23
The Phoenix Suns backcourt is well-represented in NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright’s MVP ladder for the 2022-23 season. Wright listed 25 names, including guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul, as players to keep tabs on regarding this season’s Most Valuable Player. Last season, the two Suns guards finished...
Devin Booker driving, attacking basket more early into Year 8 with Suns
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are intent on lessening Chris Paul’s workload this regular season. The expectation from training camp was that it would mean more of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson being featured on the ball. Three games in, though, it has been less of that and more of Devin Booker commanding the offense.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Jakob Chychrun lone Arizona Coyote in ESPN’s NHL rank top 100
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun was the only Arizona Coyotes player to rank in ESPN’s NHL Rank top 100 for the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old fell 43 spots from his 2021-22 rank, placing 99th to start this season. Chychrun is a high-end talent with great defensive details and offensive upside —...
Phoenix Suns G Chris Paul boards basketball documentary
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is an executive producer for Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew, a basketball documentary produced by RTG Features and Victory Creative Group. The documentary highlights a Canadian streetball crew from the early 2000s. However, there are several obstacles the group faced...
Devin Booker’s tremendous form to start season rolls Suns past Clippers
Devin Booker’s game took a big step forward last season for the Phoenix Suns and it looks like he’s ready for another one. Coming off a First Team All-NBA selection and a finish of fourth in MVP voting, Booker is in form already for the 2022-23 season, with three straight games of elite play and the latest coming in Sunday’s 112-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
NFL official keeps making call after getting plunked in head with football
NFL referee Adrian Hill didn’t miss a beat despite getting plunked in the head by the ball while announcing a call during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. Hill, who was in mid-call on a hot mic, was hit by an errant toss of the...
Report: Bucks recently involved in Jae Crowder trade talks with Suns
The Phoenix Suns have started 2-1 this season without Jae Crowder, who has been away from the team as it aims to trade last year’s starting power forward. And considering starting lineup replacement Cam Johnson has dealt with a few minor injuries and foul trouble to average 24 minutes per game — two fewer than he averaged in his reserve role last season — the Suns have found little reason not to remain patient on the Crowder trade front.
Suns face Warriors after long-anticipated playoff matchup never came
PHOENIX — The NBA’s 2021-22 regular season had its two best teams on a collision course. The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors were the cream of the crop, and most interestingly, the two sides never got to face each other at full strength across four matchups due to injuries for both sides.
DeAndre Hopkins’ energy infectious on Arizona Cardinals players, coaches
TEMPE — He may not have remedied all of the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive miscues, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gave it a shot in his return from a six-game PED suspension on Thursday night. Hopkins was all over the field in the Week 7 win over the New...
Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings at 5-1 thanks to situational focus
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only 2.5-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
The Athletic: Cardinals RB Darrel Williams is candidate to be traded before deadline
With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, The Athletic recently published a list compiled by its writers of “one compelling trade target from each team.”. For the Arizona Cardinals (3-4), The Athletic picked running back Darrel Williams as the leading candidate to be dealt to another team.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0