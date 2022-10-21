ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns G Chris Paul boards basketball documentary

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is an executive producer for Handle with Care: The Legend of the Notic Streetball Crew, a basketball documentary produced by RTG Features and Victory Creative Group. The documentary highlights a Canadian streetball crew from the early 2000s. However, there are several obstacles the group faced...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker’s tremendous form to start season rolls Suns past Clippers

Devin Booker’s game took a big step forward last season for the Phoenix Suns and it looks like he’s ready for another one. Coming off a First Team All-NBA selection and a finish of fourth in MVP voting, Booker is in form already for the 2022-23 season, with three straight games of elite play and the latest coming in Sunday’s 112-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Report: Bucks recently involved in Jae Crowder trade talks with Suns

The Phoenix Suns have started 2-1 this season without Jae Crowder, who has been away from the team as it aims to trade last year’s starting power forward. And considering starting lineup replacement Cam Johnson has dealt with a few minor injuries and foul trouble to average 24 minutes per game — two fewer than he averaged in his reserve role last season — the Suns have found little reason not to remain patient on the Crowder trade front.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy