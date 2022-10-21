Read full article on original website
Scott Ort
4d ago
You people aren’t going to like what I say but I don’t care and the pot vape or what ever should not be legal it is not good for you it is dangerous and addictive
Missing Pennsylvania Autistic Teen Found Dead After Kidnapping, Beating: State Police
Eight people have been charged including a 14-year-old girl and at least one family member of a 19-year-old autistic man police say was kidnapped, beaten, killed, and left in a remote wooded area in Western Pennsylvania on Oct. 20, according to a state police briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Hayden...
Michigan school shooter pleads guilty to murdering classmates
Ethan Crumbley, 16, faces life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of four classmates at Michigan's Oxford High School.Oct. 24, 2022.
WOKV.com
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally and involuntarily beating 4-year-old when he was 14
Virginia teen pleads guilty to fatally and involuntarily beating 4-year-old when he was 14 Larkin Carter Carr died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, news outlets reported. (NCD)
What is Xylazine? Animal tranquilizer popping up in more overdose deaths
Xylazine, a drug typically reserved for tranquilizing large animals like horses and cattle is showing up in more overdose cases in Virginia, and across the country.
$130K in counterfeit baby loungers, children’s clothing, more seized in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers recently rounded up more than $130,000 in counterfeit children’s items at the Port of Virginia. The goods, which arrived in two shipments from Turkey on Sept. 21, included baby loungers and children’s clothing and backpacks that featured Disney characters. The officers […]
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Virginia
Overall, Virginia is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Commonwealth is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Virginia.
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
Cases of respiratory illness continue to surge across Virginia
While spikes in these kinds of illnesses are seasonal, the VDH says that this increase has come much earlier than usual. The department is particularly concerned about the growing number of children with flu-like symptoms.
Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin
Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
Couple wanted for questioning in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found...
WSET
VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
‘Enough fentanyl to kill millions’: Drug trafficker sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to transporting large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine was sentenced to over 11 years in prison.
'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack
Lee Francis, 65, describes shooting himself in the leg as he fought off an attacking grizzly bear in the Wyoming wilderness. KSL's Ashley Moser reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,142 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 54,120 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral
NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of how one Kentucky father showing up to a pre-season basketball game straight from the coal mine went viral. Oct. 26, 2022.
Trooper begs drivers to follow law after 'out-of-body experience'
Several Virginia agencies came together Friday to spread a single message to drivers on the Commonwealth's highways: "slow down, move over".
WHSV
Virginia family working to create suicide awareness license plates
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Virginia is working to bring more awareness to a nationwide issue that is deeply personal to them and so many others. Driving through the commonwealth, one thing you’ll notice on the roads is unique license plates. From common interests to hobbies or colleges and universities.
NBC News
