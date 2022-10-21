ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Scott Ort
4d ago

You people aren’t going to like what I say but I don’t care and the pot vape or what ever should not be legal it is not good for you it is dangerous and addictive

Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Virginia

Overall, Virginia is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Commonwealth is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Virginia.
NBC News

Missing Michigan family of 4 found in Wisconsin

Authorities say a Fremont, Michigan, family of four who was reported missing for at least a week has been found in Wisconsin. Authorities say Anthony Cirigliano, the father, called 911 asking for protection, telling a dispatcher, “People want to erase me from the face of the Earth", because of information he had about September 11th. Police said the family does not meet the criteria for protective custody. WOOD’s Byron Tollefson reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
WSET

VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
WHSV

Virginia family working to create suicide awareness license plates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Virginia is working to bring more awareness to a nationwide issue that is deeply personal to them and so many others. Driving through the commonwealth, one thing you’ll notice on the roads is unique license plates. From common interests to hobbies or colleges and universities.
