Reno, NV

Get your tickets for Ghostlight Theater Company’s family-friendly Halloween show, “Cirque du Drag: Frightmare”

By Katey Roshetko
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets spooky with Halloween-themed graveyard chicken

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing says spooky like a midnight adventure in a forgotten graveyard and that’s the Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing with this graveyard chicken dish. Ingredients:. 1 head orange cauliflower. 1 head purple cauliflower. 10 cloves roasted garlic. 2 cups cooked black beans.
KOLO TV Reno

Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities has last-minute Halloween costume ideas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is a week away! If you don’t know what to be or you need some more inspiration, thrifting your costume is an option. Catholic Charities has packaged costumes and clothing racks full of ideas. Adult costumes begin at $6. Not only are you able...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29. The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:. 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno. 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno. 1255...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD asking for help finding missing woman with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered missing person. 77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way on Oct. 22. She suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss. Milet is described as a white female,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD now offering free 24/7 tutoring for grades 6-12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent studies across the nation show test scores have lowered significantly since the pandemic. The Washoe County School District shared their plan in hopes to aid students’ academic success. According to The Nation’s Report Card, math scores have decreased more than they ever have and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mira Loma Drive was closed at McCarran Boulevard after a crash Monday night, according to Reno Police. A vehicle traveling north on McCarran Boulevard hit a pedestrian as it turned right onto eastbound Mira Loma Drive. REMSA transported the male victim to the hospital with...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks City Council Ward 2: VanderWell vs. Eastwick

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is underway and Sparks voters will find two names on the ballot for city council Ward 2, including incumbent Dian VanderWell. VanderWell, who was appointed in 2020, is defending her seat and if successful, she plans to continue some of her current projects like widening Pyramid Highway and working with parks in her Ward to do cleanups.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash in Storey County has claimed the life of one man, police said Monday. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash in the area of SR341 on Sept. 24. Their preliminary investigation determined Tracy Somers was driving...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead Sunday after what the Reno Police Department said appears to be a self-defense shooting. It happened about 4:45 a.m. on South Virginia Street south of Moana Lane. Police were called to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound, He received...
RENO, NV

