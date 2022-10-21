ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fire Crews Battle Grass Fire In NE OKC

Fire crews are responding to the scene of a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire is near I-44 and North Midwest Boulevard. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
All Lanes Reopened After I-35 Crash Near Guthrie

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of southbound I-35 near Guthrie after a crash Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-35 approximately two miles north of State Highway 33. According to ODOT, southbound I-35 had been narrowed to one...
GUTHRIE, OK
Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC

All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified

The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wind Advisory Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
James Halligan, Former Oklahoma State University President, Dead At 86

Former Oklahoma State University President James Halligan has died, the school announced Tuesday. Halligan was the OSU president until 2002 and he led the university through tragedy when a plane crash killed ten members of the Oklahoma State basketball family. Halligan retired and then represented Stillwater in the Oklahoma Senate...
STILLWATER, OK
Former Norman Mayor Appearing In Court Monday

Former Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be in court Monday after her husband, Michael, filed a protective order against her. Clark was served with papers on Oct. 18, and the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Clark, a democrat, was elected as the mayor of Norman in 2019, and served...
NORMAN, OK

