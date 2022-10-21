ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Halloween happenings around SWFL

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
We are closing in on the scariest time of the year with Halloween fast approaching. However, Monday October 31st isn’t the only time you can experience some treats… or tricks!

Here’s a look at some of the events happening around Southwest Florida this Halloween.

LEE COUNTY:

  • The City of Cape Coral, along with the Cape Coral Police and Fire Departments, are hosing their inaugural Trunk-or-Treat. The event will be taking place on Friday, October 28th between 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event if free to attend and will be held at the 2015 Cultural Park Boulevard (in the City Hall visitor’s parking lot).
  • The inaugural Trunk-or-Treat will include candy giveaways (while supplies last), music, and skele-fun for all ages. Costumes are encouraged! Various City departments will staff informational tables. FOR MORE INFORMATION: CLICK HERE.

Bonita Springs Halloween in the Park – October 29th

  • The City of Bonita Springs is proud to introduce a new community event to Bonita Springs. On Saturday, October 29th, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, the city will be hosting a family-friendly Halloween event that is free for the community. The event will be held in Riverside Park at 10450 Reynolds St, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
  • The Halloween event will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for people of all ages. The park will be lit up with spooky lighting and fog throughout the lawn of Riverside Park. The night will feature the 1993 fall classic “Hocus Pocus”. There will be free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating supplies for children to decorate pumpkins. Witches will be walking around the park for the event. A photo scene will be available for family pictures! The night will also feature performances by a contortionist act. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
  • We hope you join us for the celebration! For more information about the event in question please call Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262.

– Gulf Coast Town Center Trick or Treat & Costume Contest – October 29th

  • Join Gulf Coast Town Center for the annual Trick or Treat and Costume Contest on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This FREE trick or treat event will be from 5-8 PM throughout the center with a Halloween party in the courtyard.
  • Pre-registration is required for the Costume Contest. Must register by 12 PM OCT 29. Click here to register now.
  • Trick-or-Treat, costume contest, balloon artist, face painting, and roaming characters.

COLLIER COUNTY:

– Immokalee Community Park Trunk-or-Treat – October 28th

  • Collier County Parks and Recreation will be holding a Trunk-or-Treat at the Immokalee Community Park on October 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Have the joys of Trick or Treating all in on spot. Music, face painting, food, costume contest and tons of spooky fun! The event if free, but registration is required. For more information or to register: CLICK HERE

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Punta Gorda asking to hold off until 2023

  • After much discussion and careful consideration, the City of Punta Gorda is encouraging residents to make alternate plans this Halloween. Hurricane Ian has left the City with a number of areas that no longer have functioning street lights. There are also many intersections missing traffic signals or stop signs, and an abundance of debris throughout City neighborhoods. Streets will not be closed and the City Hall Annex will not be offering trick or treating. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors back to a traditional Halloween experience in 2023.

