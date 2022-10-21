5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500

With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians.

This Brighton listing has two bedrooms and one full bath. The rent is $2,350 a month. Via MLS

If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).

We found five pretty rentals in Allston or Brighton below these price points. Check them out:

$1,800

Studio, 1 full bath

278 square feet

***

$1,950

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

582 square feet

***

$2,350

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

770 square feet

***

$1,700

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

470 square feet

***

$2,400

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,100 square feet