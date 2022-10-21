What is happening in Iran is a revolution, not a protest movement, says Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of the Caroline Glick Show. Iranians from all ethnic groups and social categories are unified in their demand that the regime be overthrown, but the Biden administration refuses to see it, she says. Instead, it continues with its nuclear diplomacy and policy of appeasing and enriching Iran and its Hezbollah proxy at the expense of the Iranian people, of Israel and of Iran’s Arab neighbors, all of whom are threatened by the ayatollahs.

8 HOURS AGO