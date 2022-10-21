Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
AIPAC, Jewish GOP leaders silent on Trump’s warning to US Jews to ‘get their act together’ on Israel
(JTA) — When Donald Trump posted, without context or warning, that “U.S. Jews have to get their act together” on Israel before “it is too late,” he alarmed many of his critics, who saw in his comment a veiled threat. But few in the Republican...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog heading to US, will meet Biden at White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart for the United States just after midnight on Monday Israel time for an official visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Herzog is slated to meet with Biden on Wednesday at the White House. During the trip, the Israeli president is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, among others.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as sign of close ties
Israeli President Isaac Herzog embarked for Washington on Monday night where he is slated to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday. The Israeli leader is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as with Jewish leaders and Congress members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Caroline Glick: Ahead of the elections, a massive escalation in Palestinian terror
What is happening in Iran is a revolution, not a protest movement, says Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of the Caroline Glick Show. Iranians from all ethnic groups and social categories are unified in their demand that the regime be overthrown, but the Biden administration refuses to see it, she says. Instead, it continues with its nuclear diplomacy and policy of appeasing and enriching Iran and its Hezbollah proxy at the expense of the Iranian people, of Israel and of Iran’s Arab neighbors, all of whom are threatened by the ayatollahs.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Cleveland Jewish News
Religious Zionism Party seeks to restore public trust in Israeli legal system
On Oct. 18, Knesset Members Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism Party unveiled a far-reaching plan to reform Israel’s justice system. Titled “Law and Justice Restart,” the plan seeks to rein in what many see as a justice system run amok, upsetting Israel’s system of checks and balances.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schumer uses Yiddish shtick in new campaign ad
(New York Jewish Week) — In a new political ad, Sen. Chuck Schumer gives constituents a Yiddish lesson while lauding some Democratic victories and decrying some Republican actions of the last term. The thirty-second ad is titled “Yiddish Lessons with the Senate Majority Leader.”. “Let’s start with an...
Cleveland Jewish News
Does Trump hate Jews, or just ‘bad Jews’?
(JTA) — In her new book “Bad Jews,” Emily Tamkin frames recent American Jewish communal politics as a series of clashes between antagonists who insist there are right ways and wrong ways to be Jewish — that is, “good Jews” and “bad Jews.” It’s a useful and revealing way to look at how Jews fight among themselves.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel must arm Ukraine
As Russia continues to pound Ukrainian population centers with “kamikaze” drones manufactured in Iran, the time has surely come for Israel to arm the democratic government in Kyiv. The debate about whether Israel should do so has certainly been reignited, but the Jewish state’s defense minister, Benny Gantz,...
Cleveland Jewish News
US, Israeli civilian and military officials discuss cooperation alongside Israeli president’s visit to DC
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, American and Israeli civilian and military officials met in Washington, D.C., as part of the Joint Political-Military Group (JMPG) on Tuesday. The meeting came as Israeli officials accompanied Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the U.S. this week. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News
US envoy slams UNHRC commission’s report on Israel
Michèle Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, denounced the report released last week by the open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Israel that branded the Jewish state’s presence in Judea and Samaria as illegal under international law. “We are deeply concerned...
Cleveland Jewish News
US envoy: Israel, Lebanon ‘hopefully’ to sign maritime border deal on Thursday
U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said on Sunday that Israel and Lebanon would likely sign their maritime border agreement later this week. “We’re going to have a deal. We’re going to sign it hopefully this Thursday,” Hochstein said in an interview on CNN‘s “Face The Nation.”
Cleveland Jewish News
A shared understanding
In 2008, when Israel celebrated the 60th anniversary of its birth as a modern nation-state, David Sickey took note, moved by the young nation’s story of struggle and hard-won independence. Then vice chairman of the Sovereign Nation of Coushatta of Louisiana, one of four federally recognized Native American tribes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nikki Haley: Antisemitism must be flagged at every instance
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology (CFJCT) 50th-anniversary gala dinner on Sunday night that racism must be condemned wherever it occurs. “We have to call out anti-Semitism every time we see it,” said the Israel advocate and former...
Cleveland Jewish News
Labor Party leader: Judea and Samaria will not belong to Israel
Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said on Saturday that the West Bank, known in Israel as Judea and Samaria, would ultimately not belong to the Jewish state. “It’s a shame to invest in a place that, at the end of the day, won’t be part of Israel,” said Michaeli during an exchange with an audience member on Channel 12.
Cleveland Jewish News
GOP groups stay quiet on Pennsylvania governor race after Mastriano adviser questions whether Josh Shapiro is Jewish
(JTA) — The Republican Jewish Coalition and the Republican Governor’s Association are among the GOP groups that have declined to comment on statements by Jenna Ellis, a top adviser for Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano, after Ellis appeared to question the Jewishness of Mastriano’s opponent Josh Shapiro last week.
Cleveland Jewish News
Albanian prime minister in Israel in wake of Iranian cyberattacks
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama touched down in Israel on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, just weeks after Tirana cut off diplomatic ties with Iran over cyberattacks Tehran launched in July. Rama was slated to meet with Lapid on Sunday afternoon,...
