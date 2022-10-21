ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Allegan County Health Department launches new program “Allegan County Community Links”

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department is launching a free, voluntary pilot program called “Allegan County Community Links.”. The program is geared up to help connect individuals to communities, health, and social services systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers. Health officials...
go955.com

Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
swmichigandining.com

City Barbeque (Portage)

When I first moved to Kalamazoo twelve years ago, I complained a lot about the lack of good BBQ in the area. That has certainly changed in the last decade or so. There are a number of great local places that have popped up and you can almost always find a BBQ food truck whenever there are big food truck rallies. There have even been a couple of pretty decent national chains come in over the years.
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Parkview Avenue reopens after nearly $3 million reconstruction project

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive has reopened to two-way traffic after a nearly $3 million infrastructure project to upgrade utilities and reconstruct the street. City of Kalamazoo officials say an aging cast iron water main between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy