Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Township board votes to release report, dismissal of two former fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to release the findings of an independent investigation that led to the firing of the township's two fire chiefs. Board of Trustees members voted 5 to 1 Monday night to release an investigative report which concluded Chief David Obreiter...
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
go955.com
Allegan County Health Department launches new program “Allegan County Community Links”
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department is launching a free, voluntary pilot program called “Allegan County Community Links.”. The program is geared up to help connect individuals to communities, health, and social services systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers. Health officials...
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
go955.com
Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban
Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference.
$99K fine, odor control proposed for Graphic Packaging over alleged air violations
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Graphic Packaging International would pay a $99,270 fine and be required to make process changes at its paper factory over alleged air quality violations, under an order proposed by state of Michigan environmental regulators and announced today. The Graphic Packaging International factory is located near neighborhoods north...
New 140-acre nature preserve opens in Allegan
The purchase of the property was completed in December 2021, but it took years of effort to help the preserve take shape.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum
GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
Student hit by car while waiting for bus in Southwest Michigan
STURGIS, MI – A student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning. A Sturgis Middle School student was hit by a car Oct. 24, on Fawn River Road before the school bus arrived, the school district said in a letter to parents. The...
Gov. Whitmer, other democratic candidates campaign in West Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan Sunday to talk with voters and community members about the upcoming election.
Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok
This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Three Rivers, MI Locals React to Mans Mysterious Plea For Butter
If you are not paying attention to your local Facebook groups-- you're missing out! Always good for a great laugh, local online groups are a great way for neighbors and communities to stay informed on local happenings. Quite often these groups are helpful, but other times they are downright hilarious!
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
swmichigandining.com
City Barbeque (Portage)
When I first moved to Kalamazoo twelve years ago, I complained a lot about the lack of good BBQ in the area. That has certainly changed in the last decade or so. There are a number of great local places that have popped up and you can almost always find a BBQ food truck whenever there are big food truck rallies. There have even been a couple of pretty decent national chains come in over the years.
go955.com
Free family halloween fun at Halloween Forest in Milham Park on Saturday, October 29
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Halloween Forest will return to Milham Park on Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Halloween Forest is a free and family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating for Kalamazoo families. Milham Park will be filled with fall-themed games and activities like pumpkin bowling,...
go955.com
Parkview Avenue reopens after nearly $3 million reconstruction project
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive has reopened to two-way traffic after a nearly $3 million infrastructure project to upgrade utilities and reconstruct the street. City of Kalamazoo officials say an aging cast iron water main between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive...
Comments / 0