Springfield, MA

CUBuffs.com

Buffs Turn Focus to No. 15 USC

BOULDER – Out of sight out of mind. That's the mindset for Colorado (8-5-3, 2-4-1) following Thursday's 6-0 loss to No. 1 UCLA. The team has no time to dwell because No. 15 Southern California (9-2-2, 5-1-1) is lying in the wait on Sunday (Noon, Pac-12 Networks). "We don't...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Falls In Sweep To No.20 Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Colorado women's volleyball fell in straight sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-22) here to No. 20 Oregon Sunday. The loss marks the Buffaloes (13-7, 5-5 Pac-12) second consecutive conference loss, while the Ducks (13-5, 7-3) have won their last three conference games. Offensively, the Buffs...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs At Oregon State: Facts & Figures

COLORADO BUFFALOES (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) at OREGON STATE BEAVERS (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) CORVALLIS, Ore. — Technically, Colorado last won a road game on Dec. 5, 2020, when the Buffaloes traveled to Arizona and took a 24-13 win in Tucson. But that game was played in a virtually empty stadium...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Colorado In Ninth After Day One Of The Jim West Challenge

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The University of Colorado women's golf team is in ninth place after two rounds of the Jim West Challenge, hosted by Texas State at the Kissing Tree Golf Club. Colorado shot 12-over-par, 588, through 36 holes on the day. The Buffaloes were tied for fifth...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffaloes Fall At Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Colorado's offense turned the ball over four times and the Buffaloes' defense had no answer for a balanced Oregon State attack Saturday night as CU dropped a 42-9 decision at Reser Stadium. The Buffaloes dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play (1-1 under interim...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Fall Schedule Continues At Jim West Challenge

BOULDER - After a couple of weeks off, the University of Colorado's women's golf team continues the fall schedule at the Jim West Challenge, Oct. 23-24, at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas. "We are excited about the Texas State event," Colorado head coach Anne Kelly said....
BOULDER, CO

