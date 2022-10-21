ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Save the Date: SPARCFest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, October 29th. That's when SPARC will host its SPARCFest Fall Festival. It's a family-friendly event filled with activities for everyone to enjoy. There will be food trucks, games, arts and crafts, plus stage performances from the youth touring ensemble and LIVE ARTS super group.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: wild ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brenda sent in some additional photos from her trip to Grayson Highlands State Park featuring some wild ponies. Carole has been spending some time at the Chickahominy River. Lastly, Kelia sent in a photo from her work with St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Now it’s your turn! Visit...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

The 35th Annual Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids Drive

RICHMOND, Va. --The 35th Annual Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids Drive donation portion has ended but there’s still more to do. Joining us today live on location with Bill to share more about the drive and how you can get involved is Sara Moncrieff of Puritan Cleaners as well as administrators at Swift Creek Elementary School.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Hospitality Career Fair at Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in a career in hospitality? Bryant & Stratton is hosting an event this week where you can learn more. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, and Ravi Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Sina Hospitality, share more about this event happening at the Richmond campus.
RICHMOND, VA

