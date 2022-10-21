Read full article on original website
WCAX
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
WCAX
Candidate for Franklin County Sheriff pleads not guilty to jailhouse assault
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The only person on the ballot next month to become Franklin County’s next sheriff pleaded not guilty in court Monday to an alleged jailhouse assault earlier this summer. John Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody in August. He...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI
On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
WCAX
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge
nbcboston.com
Candidate for Vermont Sheriff's Office Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge
After a lengthy investigation, then a review by outside officials, a candidate to lead the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was formally charged Monday with simple assault — a charge to which he pleaded not guilty. John Grismore already lost his job as a deputy in the office. The...
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
WCAX
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a new study. The study is based on 32 different cases substantiated by the state agency, although some were appealed. The Vermont Parent Representation Group released the report “Broken Systems/Broken Promises” earlier this month.
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Newport Center man stole truck, drove through pasture in Irasburg
IRASBURG — A 29-year-old man from Newport Center will face charges after police say he stole a vehicle in Irasburg early Sunday morning. Authorities received a report that a man was in an altercation with someone who attempted to steal his truck at around 1:00 a.m. State and Newport...
westernmassnews.com
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
montanarightnow.com
Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police says he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway spoke with an Associated Press reporter Monday outside a courthouse in Fayette County. Calloway has been charged with disregarding a stop sign, speeding, disorderly conduct and evading arrest. Video footage of the confrontation leading up to his arrest spread on social media. The video shows offers chasing Calloway through his home, attempting to stun him, and then beating him bloody.
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed, DLS in Barton
BARTON — A 25-year-old man from Highgate was charged following an incident in Barton earlier this month. Police say they observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed north on Barton Orleans Road. The radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 73 miles-per-hour, moving from a 30...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
