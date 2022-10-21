ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

WCAX

Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
CONCORD, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI

On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge

Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
wwnytv.com

Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI

On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a new study. The study is based on 32 different cases substantiated by the state agency, although some were appealed. The Vermont Parent Representation Group released the report “Broken Systems/Broken Promises” earlier this month.
VERMONT STATE
westernmassnews.com

2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
GRANVILLE, MA
montanarightnow.com

Tennessee man violently arrested claims racial profiling

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police says he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway spoke with an Associated Press reporter Monday outside a courthouse in Fayette County. Calloway has been charged with disregarding a stop sign, speeding, disorderly conduct and evading arrest. Video footage of the confrontation leading up to his arrest spread on social media. The video shows offers chasing Calloway through his home, attempting to stun him, and then beating him bloody.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
suncommunitynews.com

West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation

PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speed, DLS in Barton

BARTON — A 25-year-old man from Highgate was charged following an incident in Barton earlier this month. Police say they observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed north on Barton Orleans Road. The radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 73 miles-per-hour, moving from a 30...
BARTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny

Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
BURLINGTON, VT

