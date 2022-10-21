Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year

Photo: Getty Images

Ohioans could see interesting weather patterns this Winter as predictions for the impending season have just been released. According to data collected from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Ohio, specifically the Ohio Valley, will likely experience a very wet winter while imminent temperatures remain a mystery across the region.

“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center Chief Jon Gottschalck shared in a release. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

According to maps portrayed on the NOAA website, it is indicated that Ohio could experience both above and below normal temperatures this Winter with neighbors to the South and NorthWest undoubtedly experiencing unusual seasonal temperatures.

"Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley , Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest," the NOAA detailed.

Similarly, the second map details the amount of precipitation that the state is predicted to receive. This map highlights the Ohio Valley receiving up to 50% more precipitation than in previous years, and the rest of the state possibly receiving up to 40% more precipitation.