WDSU
New Orleans priest named Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans priest has been named Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Tuesday that Pope Francis has named Father John Nhan Tran Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Tran currently ministers as pastor of Mary, Queen of...
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
theadvocate.com
Mirroring post-Katrina New Orleans, a new immigrant community blossoms in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - At El Gallo Latin Market, kitchen staples from nearly every Latin American country abound. The small store is packed with culturally-specific ingredients: Salvadoran hard cheese, various types of corn meal, bottled mojo marinade. Since the 2020 hurricanes and subsequent disasters in 2021, population numbers in the Lake...
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
Loyola Maroon
Mercy Hall looses power due to down power line
Power lines are wrapped in a tree near Mercy Hall on Loyola’s campus on Oct. 25. The university said a down power line resulted in Mercy Hall to loose power.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls names Homecoming King and Queen
Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
Loyola Maroon
Loyola celebrates Louisiana history at Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival
The Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival, which took place Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, was a spot for local artists and bands to perform and for locals to enjoy food and entertainment. With free admission, people from all around the city had the opportunity to see new bands, such...
NOLA.com
Why did this prominent Metairie Race Course painting disappear? Curious Louisiana finds out.
The oval is still there, but the Metairie Race Course isn't. Neither is the painting that immortalized the days when horse races were the sport of the day in Metairie. Perhaps the the most famous of those races, an 1852 contest between the race horses Lexington and Lecomte, would result in the renaming of a Louisiana town.
NOLA.com
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
theadvocate.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
Respiratory illnesses spreading among kids in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — There are a lot of sick children in the New Orleans area. About half the kids now being treated at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans have some form of respiratory illness. “Our city, our state, our region really is a petri dish for viruses right...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: A bright pink building on Royal Street has had many lives
In the 400 block of Royal Street is a bright pink building known for the past 66 years as Brennan’s Restaurant. The building itself dates to 1795 and, like the 8th District police station, once served as a bank. According to the Historic New Orleans Collection’s Collins C. Diboll...
gotodestinations.com
The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)
New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
KNOE TV8
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
Lake Charles American Press
Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry
Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
NOLA.com
Woman seen shooting gun on New Orleans interstate arrested; another woman at large
New Orleans police have arrested one of two women caught on video shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on the interstate near downtown. The women in the video are 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Nettles, police said. Fazande surrendered to police on Monday, authorities said. Her attorney...
