Louisiana State

Loyola Maroon

Mercy Hall looses power due to down power line

Power lines are wrapped in a tree near Mercy Hall on Loyola’s campus on Oct. 25. The university said a down power line resulted in Mercy Hall to loose power.
houmatimes.com

Nicholls names Homecoming King and Queen

Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District

The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gotodestinations.com

The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)

New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish

Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dancing Teddy Bear’s hobby has turned into a ministry

Walter P. Lyons was standing on a curb near Target on Friday, playing “America the Beautiful” on his trombone for tips. A few people stopped and handled a couple of bills out of the window of their cars. He received a few thumbs ups and smiles. No one...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

