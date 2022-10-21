ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctbites.com

Connecticut Halloween Events for 2022: Parties, Bars, Farms +

Witches, adjust your hats and ready your brooms. Mummies, fix those wraps and vampires, sharpen those fangs, ok? Halloween is here, people! Some might even consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you are one of them, then we’ve got a fang-tanstic list of parties and events for you and your family to enjoy. Let your spooky shine!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Home-schooling group nears approval for Shelton location

SHELTON — Dozens of area children that are presently being home schooled may soon have a permanent facility to call home, at least during school hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked for drafting of a favorable resolution for creation of a Planned Development District at 60 Todd Road. The commission plans to vote on the resolution next week.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate

Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
longisland.com

All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride

North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey eaten alive in embarrassing loss to Maine

ORONO, Maine – They say the least dangerous type of bear is a black bear – Maine men’s ice hockey debunked that notion Saturday night. The home squad played its best hockey of the season while Quinnipiac helped the Hockey East bottom feeders look like national title contenders en route to an embarrassing 4-0 loss.
ORONO, ME
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities

STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Cinderella!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the shelter princess named Cinderella. The one-year-old beauty, like the movie character, has a soft strawberry blonde coat, accented in ivory. Her friends say she has inquisitive eyes, and is always innocently asking if she could steal the heart of each person she meets.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy