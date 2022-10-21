Read full article on original website
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
ctbites.com
Connecticut Halloween Events for 2022: Parties, Bars, Farms +
Witches, adjust your hats and ready your brooms. Mummies, fix those wraps and vampires, sharpen those fangs, ok? Halloween is here, people! Some might even consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you are one of them, then we’ve got a fang-tanstic list of parties and events for you and your family to enjoy. Let your spooky shine!
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction has apologized after an insensitive prop upset members of the Bristol Police Department and its community. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the Halloween season, responded with an apology after a group of Bristol Police Department officers and members of the Bristol community were shocked by a prop of an executed police officer, wearing body armor.
sheltonherald.com
Home-schooling group nears approval for Shelton location
SHELTON — Dozens of area children that are presently being home schooled may soon have a permanent facility to call home, at least during school hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked for drafting of a favorable resolution for creation of a Planned Development District at 60 Todd Road. The commission plans to vote on the resolution next week.
connect-bridgeport.com
From the Bench: Losing the Irreplaceable Coach and Friend as Community Mourns Loss of Chris Colombo
Bridgeport High School’s baseball team has been known for finding a way to graduate boatloads of seniors each year and keep winning with their replacements. This coming year, long-time Coach Robert Shields will have to find a replacement for someone he may not be able to replace and for all the wrong reasons.
Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate
Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
longisland.com
All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride
North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey eaten alive in embarrassing loss to Maine
ORONO, Maine – They say the least dangerous type of bear is a black bear – Maine men’s ice hockey debunked that notion Saturday night. The home squad played its best hockey of the season while Quinnipiac helped the Hockey East bottom feeders look like national title contenders en route to an embarrassing 4-0 loss.
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities
STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Step Inside The $15.75M Estate Of Shonda Rhimes In Westport, Connecticut
The conversation went a little something like this with my gal yesterday, “Oh wow, Shonda Rhimes bought a $15m house in Westport and it was previously owned by Melissa and Doug!” to which I replied, “who and who?”. Some of you, like me, may not know these...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Cinderella!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the shelter princess named Cinderella. The one-year-old beauty, like the movie character, has a soft strawberry blonde coat, accented in ivory. Her friends say she has inquisitive eyes, and is always innocently asking if she could steal the heart of each person she meets.
Police Hold Active Shooter Training At Mount Kisco Elementary School
A training exercise was held at an elementary school in Northern Westchester to prepare police and first responders for active shooter incidents. The training was held on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at the Mount Kisco Elementary School at 47 West Hyatt Ave., according to Westchester County Police. At the school,...
