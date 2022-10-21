ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS

The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series once again. They lead the American League Championship Series 3-0 against the New York Yankees. What has made that truly remarkable is that the Astros have continued to win despite the struggles of Jose Altuve. Altuve is just 1-for-28 in these playoffs. He […] The post Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Dodgers must target after NLDS loss to Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.
Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger. But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets: 3 best free agents New York must target after early MLB playoff exit

The New York Mets had a gigantic lead in the NL East throughout the season, but lost the division title to the Atlanta Braves. The outcome was a massive difference because the Mets needed to go through the new Wildcard format, compared to the Braves who went straight to the NLDS. That may have cost the Mets their season because they lost to the San Diego Padres in three games.
Padres’ Bob Melvin explains decision not to pitch Josh Hader vs. Bryce Harper during NLCS Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies shut the door on the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS in just five games, using a comeback win in Game 5 to secure the series victory. The decisive moment of the game came via a Bryce Harper home run, as the Phillies star gave them a late 4-3 lead which they did not relinquish. After the game, Padres manager Bob Melvin explained his decision-making in not turning to Josh Hader to face Harper.
Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch

The Boston Red Sox and superstar Rafael Devers are reportedly working on a contract extension, per MLB insider Yancen Pujols. The Red Sox and Devers have previously discussed a deal. However, Pujols reports that Boston made a “A substantially improved offer” compared to Boston’s prior offer. Pujols did add a catch to the situation, as […] The post Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Phillies’ Rob Thomson’s honest take on Yankees passing him up for Aaron Boone

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson could be with the New York Yankees right now. Instead, New York opted to sign Aaron Boone to be their manager instead. Boone’s Yankees will be watching Rob Thomson’s Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB World Series. Thompson was recently asked if he believes the Yankees missed out by passing on him, per The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
Jameson Taillon speaks out on Yankees future after ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees will turn their attention to the offseason and free agency following their defeat at the hands of the Houston Astros in the ALCS. One of the players who is set to hit the open market is veteran starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Via NJ.com, Taillon opened up on whether he’d be interested in returning to New York this offseason.
RUMOR: Giants’ bold Aaron Judge plan, revealed

The San Francisco Giants are taking a page out of the Golden State Warriors’ book this free agency. No, they are not going to build with young talent and be patient with them whatsoever. Rather, they are going to spend big if it means they can finally win the World Series. Their first target? Aaron Judge of course.
Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse

The Los Angeles Dodgers season ended much earlier than many people expected. They won a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. That is tied with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for the fourth most in the history of Major League Baseball. Yet, the Dodgers were eliminated by their hated little brothers to the south, […] The post Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
