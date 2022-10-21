Read full article on original website
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Cape Gazette
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
Cape Gazette
Lunch With a Purpose supports Lighthouse for Broken Wings
More than 220 people attended Lunch With a Purpose Oct. 5 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel in Rehoboth Beach after braving the lingering winds and flooding from the weekend. The host and beneficiary was Lighthouse for Broken Wings. Luncheon guests brought donations for both Lighthouse for Broken Wings and the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom wreath orders due Nov. 5
Lewes in Bloom’s annual wreath sale orders are being accepted through Saturday, Nov. 5. The organization’s major fundraiser goes toward the purchase of their 27,000 tulips and other flowers volunteers plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations in Lewes. To order 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, go to...
Cape Gazette
Friends of Sussex CASA welcomes new board members
Friends of Sussex CASA Inc. welcomed new board members at its annual meeting held Oct. 12 at the Lewes Public Library. The 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting Sussex County children in foster care, along with their Court Appointed Special Advocates, by providing financial resources for after-school activities and camps, school supplies, sports and music equipment, birthday gifts and more.
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Cape Gazette
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Belhaven Hotel Nov. 10
The Belhaven Hotel will be the subject of the next event in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. In 1898, the railroad company built a casino on the Boardwalk at the east...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success healthy treats drive runs thru Oct. 31
The Jeanine O’Donnell State Farm team and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore team are once again supporting Pathways to Success. With a slightly different slant this year, instead of Snacks for Success, it’s Treats for Success!. Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31, from 9...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
723 Fox Tail Drive, Bethany Beach, DE 19930 ~ Are you ready to build your dream home at the beach? Fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful wooded lot in The Salt Pond Community on a cul-de-sac! .28 acre lot is ready for your imagination and design. The impact fees have already been paid for both water and sewer! What makes this community so spectacular is the Salt Pond is less than 2 miles to the Bethany Beach and features exceptional amenities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and clubhouse with fitness center, kayak launch, basketball and pickle ball. Memberships are also available to The Salt Pond Golf Club - an 18 hole mid-length course. Come see this great lot and discover the possibilities of living in Bethany Beach! Drone Footage Coming Soon!
Cape Gazette
Bad experience with Huxtable
When I moved to a brand-new development in Sussex County, I had no intention of getting involved in politics, nor did I have any intention of being on my HOA board. Unfortunately, it became apparent that our developer, Russ Huxtable of Milford Housing, was not dealing in good faith, which motivated me to get involved.
Cape Gazette
Milton Community Foundation sets bingo fundraiser Nov. 1
The Milton Community Foundation recently team announced the return of it its Bingo Night fundraiser, set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Milton Fire Hall on Front Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per player with reservations and $25 at the door. Refreshments,...
Cape Gazette
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
talbotspy.org
Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life
A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents unhappy with builder, city officials
We, the undersigned, are residents of Highland Acres and other neighborhoods in the City of Lewes. Many of us attended the meetings around the controversial decision to approve Mariner's Retreat, previously Highland Heights. We appreciate Aaron Mushrush's article in the Oct. 14 Cape Gazette, but would like to add a few more details.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
