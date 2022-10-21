Read full article on original website
Arizona elections office wants rural board’s vote count plan
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top state elections office on Tuesday ordered a rural county board to spell out in writing exactly how it plans to tally ballots in the midterm elections after it voted 2-1 to approve a “100% county wide hand count audit” of the votes.
Nevada elections office seeks clarity on ballot hand count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly. A...
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Sasse, a Republican in his second...
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not...
Idaho nuclear lab gets $150M to upgrade infrastructure
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act...
2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.
Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said. The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph (96 kph) led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were...
Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
Looking back at Superstorm Sandy 10 years later | Across the Sky podcast
October marks the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, the fourth-costliest hurricane on record for the United States, causing phenomenal damage along the coasts of New Jersey and New York. For this week’s episode of the Across the Sky podcast, Gary Szatwoski, a meteorologist working for the National Weather Service in...
Police: No remains in car buried behind California mansion
ATHERTON, Calif. (AP) — Crews fully excavated a car that police said was buried in the backyard of a Northern California mansion 30 years ago and found no human remains, authorities said Monday. The convertible Mercedes Benz filled with bags of unused concrete was discovered last week by landscapers...
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no.
Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — A mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month, U.S. investigators said Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board, the agency investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island, said it appeared a critical part that moved the plane’s horizontal tail stabilizer came apart, The Seattle Times reported.
Sunny but more showers later in the week
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Clear skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 48 degrees. Winds: N 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 80 degrees. Winds: E 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers...
