Mississippi State

Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Meta Fined Nearly $25M Over Campaign Finance Violations

Meta was fined $24.7 million Wednesday after a Washington judge ruled the company had deliberately violated the state’s campaign finance disclosure laws hundreds of times. The massive penalty issued to Facebook’s parent company by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North is the largest campaign finance-related fine ever issued in the U.S., according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Each violation of the state’s Fair Campaign Practices Act carries a $30,000 penalty, and Meta was ruled to have made 822 violations. The law requires campaign advertisers and platforms like Meta—which host political ads—to “make information about Washington political ads that run on their platforms available for public inspection in a timely manner,” Ferguson’s office said. It added that, after suing Meta in 2018 for failing to maintain the required information, the state attorney general sued again in 2020 after “Meta continued to run Washington political ads without maintaining the required information.”Read it at Axios
WASHINGTON STATE

