Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley will debate today at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash – Candidates in one of the country’s most-watched U.S. Senate races will face off in a debate Sunday at Gonzaga University.

Sen. Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley will present their views to voters Sunday in the first of two televised events.

This weekend’s debate will be in traditional debate format in front of a live audience. It will be aired on television and radio stations across the country, including 4 News Now.

The candidates will also participate in a town hall Sunday, October 30th in Seattle. That debate will also be carried live on 4 News Now.

Both events will air from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.

Murray is trying to hold on to the seat she’s held since 1992.

Smiley, a first-time candidate, is a former nurse who lives in Pasco. She first made political connections in the fight for benefits for her husband, Captain Scotty Smiley, who was blinded by a suicide bomber during his service in Iraq.

A SurveyUSA poll shows Murray with an eight percentage point lead over Smiley. A previous poll by the same group in July shows that Smiley has closed the gap; in the July poll, Murray led Smiley by 18 points.

Before the Murray-Smiley debate Sunday, candidates for Washington Secretary of State will debate at Gonzaga.

You can watch that debate streaming on kxly.com and kxly+ starting at 3:30.

The Murray-Smiley debate starts at 5 pm and will air on KXLY-4 and also stream live on kxly.com and kxly+.

