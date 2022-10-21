Read full article on original website
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Hochul, Zeldin both take swings in only debate in tightening governor's race
The Democratic governor seeking her first term and the Long Island congressmember hit on the themes that have defined their campaigns.
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.” “I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, said of Oz, who has persistently questioned his ability to serve in the Senate. “And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” When pressed to release his medical records later in the debate, he refused to commit.
John Fetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’, hammers Dr Oz for remarks about stroke
John Fetterman wasted no time at Tuesday’s debate addressing what he called the “elephant in the room” — the auditory processing issues he still faces as he recovers from a stroke suffered days before the state’s Democratic primary election earlier this year.It was an issue close to home for the lieutenant governor, who used it to lay into his opponent for the statements and remarks made by Dr Mehmet Oz’s communications team that at times veered away from honest questions about the candidate’s health to callous mockery.“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: I had a stroke. He’s...
