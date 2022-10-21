ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.” “I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, said of Oz, who has persistently questioned his ability to serve in the Senate. “And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” When pressed to release his medical records later in the debate, he refused to commit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’, hammers Dr Oz for remarks about stroke

John Fetterman wasted no time at Tuesday’s debate addressing what he called the “elephant in the room” — the auditory processing issues he still faces as he recovers from a stroke suffered days before the state’s Democratic primary election earlier this year.It was an issue close to home for the lieutenant governor, who used it to lay into his opponent for the statements and remarks made by Dr Mehmet Oz’s communications team that at times veered away from honest questions about the candidate’s health to callous mockery.“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: I had a stroke. He’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

