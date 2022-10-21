Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Trending: 'Midnights' Smashes Another Record, Terrence J Stops By, & Michael R. Jackson Talks 'A Strange Loop'
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, Terrence J talks AT&T's 'Dream In Black' campaign, and award-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson dishes on his new musical.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
Monarch Finally Reveals Mystery Victim's Identity in Episode 7: 'We Hoped It Would Come as a Surprise'
Monarch fans are officially in on the Roman family’s deadliest secret yet. Tuesday’s episode revealed that the victim being buried in the flash-forwards is none other than Nicky’s philandering husband Clive. He got violent with Nicky after she refused to take him back, forcing Gigi to hit him over the head with an award. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to kill him. Clive regained consciousness and crawled out of Albie’s truck in the middle of the woods, leaving the family patriarch to finish the job with a bullet. “We wondered how the audience would feel,” showrunner Jon Feldman tells TVLine. “We hoped it would...
