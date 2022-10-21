DevilCats remain in first place

The combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team continued its strong run in Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 on Tuesday, beating host South Umpqua 2-0 to pull closer to a possible district title.

The DevilCats improved to 9-1 with matches remaining at home Thursday against Glide (results were not available) and Tuesday at Umpqua Valley Christian.

A win over Glide on Thursday would put Coquille into the final match against the Monarchs needing a win or a tie to take the league title and get a guaranteed home match in the playoffs.

The DevilCats were No. 6 in the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings after Tuesday’s win.

MARIST CATHOLIC 5, MARSHFIELD 2: The Pirates suffered their first loss in Sky-Em League play, falling to the host Spartans in Eugene.

Marshfield had tied Marist Catholic in their match in Coos Bay, the lone blemish on the league record for the Spartans, who were 6-0-1 with one match to go.

Marshfield was 3-1-3 heading into Thursday’s league finale at home against North Bend (results were not available). The Pirates trailed Cottage Grove (4-2-1) in the league standings, but the Lions finished with Marist Catholic, when a win by the Pirates over the Bulldogs and a Cottage Grove loss would put Marshfield into second place and secure a home match in the Class 4A play-in round.

North Bend, which was winless in league play, had its bye in the league schedule Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARIST CATHOLIC 8, MARSHFIELD 0: The Sky-Em League champion Spartans blanked the Pirates in Eugene.

Marshfield remained in second place at 4-2-1, just ahead of North Bend (3-2-2) heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale between the two teams at Marshfield (results were not available).

The Pirates would secure second place with a win or a tie (the result of the first match between the two teams) while North Bend would be second with a win. The second-place finisher in the league is guaranteed a home match in the play-in round, though there is a chance both teams will get home matches.