Kalamazoo, MI

Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
Parkview Avenue reopens after nearly $3 million reconstruction project

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive has reopened to two-way traffic after a nearly $3 million infrastructure project to upgrade utilities and reconstruct the street. City of Kalamazoo officials say an aging cast iron water main between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive...
AG Nessel and MVAA Director Adams warn military members about potential scams connected with contaminated drinking water settlement

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams have partnered for a video to share information about resources available to military members and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service, and to warn of scammers who may try to exploit them for financial gain.
Allegan County Health Department launches new program “Allegan County Community Links”

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department is launching a free, voluntary pilot program called “Allegan County Community Links.”. The program is geared up to help connect individuals to communities, health, and social services systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers. Health officials...
September 11 Three Rivers home explosion caused by butane

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have identified the cause of a home explosion in Three Rivers that happened back on Sunday, September 11. According to police records, the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane, which was believed to be used to excrete THC from marijuana which is extremely flammable and can cause explosions.
Kalamazoo business owner sued over racial slur

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo business owner is being investigated for using a racial slur against a man via voicemail. WWMT TV 3 News is reporting that Ryan Racine, owner of Rushmore Auto Body LLC, allegedly used the ‘n’ word in a voicemail left by Racine for Terrell Lofton on August 8th.
Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
Noise complaint leads to arrests and recovery of three stolen vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A noise complaint early Saturday morning led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles and five suspects including three juveniles being placed into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. to the noise complaint in the 4000 Block...
Oxford High School shooting suspect pleads guilty on all charges

OXFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting pleaded guilty on all charges in court on Monday, October 24. 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
