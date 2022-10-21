THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have identified the cause of a home explosion in Three Rivers that happened back on Sunday, September 11. According to police records, the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane, which was believed to be used to excrete THC from marijuana which is extremely flammable and can cause explosions.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO