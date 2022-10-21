Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
Free family halloween fun at Halloween Forest in Milham Park on Saturday, October 29
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Halloween Forest will return to Milham Park on Saturday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Halloween Forest is a free and family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating for Kalamazoo families. Milham Park will be filled with fall-themed games and activities like pumpkin bowling,...
Parkview Avenue reopens after nearly $3 million reconstruction project
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive has reopened to two-way traffic after a nearly $3 million infrastructure project to upgrade utilities and reconstruct the street. City of Kalamazoo officials say an aging cast iron water main between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive...
AG Nessel and MVAA Director Adams warn military members about potential scams connected with contaminated drinking water settlement
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams have partnered for a video to share information about resources available to military members and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service, and to warn of scammers who may try to exploit them for financial gain.
Allegan County Health Department launches new program “Allegan County Community Links”
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Health Department is launching a free, voluntary pilot program called “Allegan County Community Links.”. The program is geared up to help connect individuals to communities, health, and social services systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers. Health officials...
Kalamazoo man arraigned after teens in stolen cars lead police on multi county chase
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A Kalamazoo man has been charged after a group of five teens led law enforcement in a high-speed chase through Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties early Saturday. 18-year-old James Jackson of Kalamazoo was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two counts of resisting and...
September 11 Three Rivers home explosion caused by butane
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have identified the cause of a home explosion in Three Rivers that happened back on Sunday, September 11. According to police records, the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane, which was believed to be used to excrete THC from marijuana which is extremely flammable and can cause explosions.
Kalamazoo business owner sued over racial slur
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo business owner is being investigated for using a racial slur against a man via voicemail. WWMT TV 3 News is reporting that Ryan Racine, owner of Rushmore Auto Body LLC, allegedly used the ‘n’ word in a voicemail left by Racine for Terrell Lofton on August 8th.
Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
Jury convicts Rose Derrick in 2020 stabbing death of her apartment roommate
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Calhoun County jury has convicted 67-year-old Rose Marie Derrick of Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of her roommate. The jury deliberated approximately 4 hours before returning their verdict in the December, 2020 homicide of 61-year-old Walter May. He was found unresponsive...
BC Police investigating murder of 36-year-old man near Oak Hill Cemetery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police are investigating a murder, after there were apparent gunshots early Tuesday morning in the area of Warren Street near Oak Hill Cemetery. Police responded after neighbors in the area heard gunshots at about 1:20 a.m. and called 911. Officers found a...
Noise complaint leads to arrests and recovery of three stolen vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A noise complaint early Saturday morning led to the recovery of three stolen vehicles and five suspects including three juveniles being placed into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. to the noise complaint in the 4000 Block...
Oxford High School shooting suspect pleads guilty on all charges
OXFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting pleaded guilty on all charges in court on Monday, October 24. 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
