SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This time of year cold fronts usually move through and bring a chill but this next one will not have much of a punch behind it. We will see beautiful weather on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and just a few clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to start the day and warm up into the low to mid 80s by mid afternoon. There is no chance for any significant rain on Tuesday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO