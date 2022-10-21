Read full article on original website
Agriculture Commissioner Fried releases preliminary damage assessment from Ian
TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its preliminary damage assessment for agriculture following Hurricane Ian. The assessment considered losses to agriculture production and infrastructure and are estimated between $1,180,714,303 and $1,888,305,886. “While today’s assessment is a preliminary snapshot of the losses to Florida...
AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Mixon Fruit Farms is planning on selling their remaining 39 acres of land after having ongoing staffing issues and lost product from Hurricane Ian. Janet Mixon, Co-Owner of Mixon Fruit Farms, said some of their farms in Central Florida reported losing more than half of their fruits. Mixon said problems just didn’t start there.
A cold front moves in Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This time of year cold fronts usually move through and bring a chill but this next one will not have much of a punch behind it. We will see beautiful weather on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and just a few clouds later in the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s to start the day and warm up into the low to mid 80s by mid afternoon. There is no chance for any significant rain on Tuesday.
US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year. The military...
