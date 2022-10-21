Read full article on original website
BBC
Gainsborough: Two arrested after microwave thrown at car
A 15-year-old boy and a man have been arrested over a series of criminal damage reports including a microwave being thrown through the windscreen of a moving car. The driver was hurt after a passenger on a moped threw the appliance at the vehicle in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. It followed reports...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
BBC
Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree
A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said. The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed. The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15...
BBC
Oldham: Dog shot dead by police after two women mauled
A dog has been shot dead by police after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening,...
BBC
Ryan McNab: Man charged with murder after Rathcoole killing
A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, County Antrim. Ryan McNab, 31, who was originally from north Down, died following a serious assault in Barna Square on Friday evening. The man is due to appear before Belfast...
BBC
Oakwood: Park remains shut after rollercoaster incident
A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday. Dr Harriet Lloyd, from Carmarthen, was waiting for her husband and...
BBC
Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college
Police Scotland is investigating one of its own officers in connection with the alleged rape of another officer. BBC Scotland understands the move follows an alleged incident at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. The college is a key training site for the force and runs courses...
BBC
Ryan Kirkpatrick: Kane Hull and Craig Porter guilty of murder
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 24-year-old man on a night out. Ryan Kirkpatrick was fatally stabbed by a masked attacker outside a bar at Carlyle's Court in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, had denied murder but jurors at...
BBC
Bristol cannabis factory worth £3.5m discovered by police
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £3.5m have been seized by police in Bristol. Officers discovered a cannabis factory inside an industrial unit near Burcott Road in Avonmouth on 17 October. Insp Steve Davey said: "A criminal investigation is underway to ascertain who was responsible for this...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Bridgend crash: Lucy John's bike snapped in crash - inquest
A triathlete's bicycle was snapped in half in a fatal crash with a car, an inquest has been told. Lucy John, 35, died while she was on a training ride on 16 October on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend. She suffered spine and pelvis fractures and a post-mortem examination found...
BBC
Bristol woman accused of murder has case dismissed
A judge has dismissed a charge against a woman accused of murdering a man at a home in Bristol. Stephen Cadman, 37, was pronounced dead in a tower block in Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe in September 2021. Caroline Simons, 54 of Rowan House, Hartcliffe, had been charged with his murder...
Kids injured in horrific car and truck crash leaving several people trapped inside their vehicles
Several people, including children, have been injured in a horror crash between a car and a truck. A rescue operation is ongoing after the Wednesday morning incident in Wongamine, Western Australia, left several people trapped in their vehicles. Two rescue helicopters were deployed to the major incident, which happened at...
BBC
Frank McKeever: Two people charged with murder of missing man
A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a man who has been missing for more than a year, the Met Police has said. Frank McKeever, 63, from Islington, north London, was last seen on 28 August 2021 along Highbury Park near the junction with Highbury Grange.
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Eight fire engines at scene of large workshop fire in High Bickington
A workshop containing 2,000 litres (440 gallons) of diesel and 1,000 litres (220 gallons) of oil is on fire in Devon. Eight fire engines and specialist vehicles are at the scene in High Bickington, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. Firefighters are using water jets to prevent the...
BBC
Swansea: Man charged with murder of woman named as Angie White
A man has been charged with the murder of a 45-year old woman in Swansea. Angie White, was found dead when police were called to a property on Idris Terrace, in Plasmarl, Swansea at 06:00 BST on Saturday. Daniel White, 35, from Plasmarl, has been charged with murder and is...
BBC
Bournemouth: Man accused of murder was not 16, court rules
A man who believed he was aged 16 when he was arrested on suspicion of murder was 20 at the time, a court has ruled. Afghan asylum seeker Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai is charged with murdering Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth. Mr Roberts died after being stabbed outside a branch of Subway in...
BBC
Arrest after man dragged off e-scooter and beaten
A man has been arrested after another man was dragged off his e-scooter and punched in the face, leaving him with a broken jaw. Police said the 20-year-old victim was approached by two men in Highbury Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, before being attacked. He required hospital treatment, which included having...
BBC
Three-storey Gloucester house filled with cannabis
Police discovered a three-storey house filled with cannabis plants, worth more than £200,000. Gloucestershire Constabulary said the drugs were found at a house in the Linden area of Gloucester and were days away from being harvested for sale. Officers confirmed the drugs have an estimated street value of £220,000....
