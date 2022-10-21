Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Trade

© Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL world is still trying to wrap its head around the fact that Christian McCaffrey is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

After the blockbuster trade last night that sent the former Carolina Panther to San Francisco, many NFL analysts and voices have made their opinions heard on the move.

Today, on his live show "The Herd," Colin Cowherd praised the San Francisco 49ers for acquiring McCaffrey, saying the best front offices around the league regularly acquire talent that matches their head coach's skillset.

"San Francisco is going all in... It's the price you pay for great," Cowherd said on his show Friday morning.

Cowherd referenced several other successful NFL teams in his praise of San Francisco, saying the following:

"The Niners gave their brilliant offensive coach another weapon," Cowherd said. "You notice what the Buffalo Bills in the offseason gave their brilliant defensive coach, another pass rusher [Von Miller]. What did Les Snead, the GM of the Rams, do last year with his brilliant offensive coach? Got him OBJ... Smart GM's realize this, every coach has an expertise, a side of the ball, and the smartest GM's give their coaches another weapon on their side."

The addition of McCaffrey, as Cowherd noted , will give San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan another weapon to deploy in their now loaded offense which includes Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Many around the NFL are excited to see what McCaffrey can do once unleashed in the already prolific rushing attack Shanahan has built in San Francisco.

McCaffrey's first chance to do just that will be Sunday against the Chiefs.