Mississippi State

House Jan. 6 panel announces it has sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump

By Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen, Sara Murray, CNN
WMTW
 4 days ago
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman addresses ‘elephant in the room’, hammers Dr Oz for remarks about stroke

John Fetterman wasted no time at Tuesday’s debate addressing what he called the “elephant in the room” — the auditory processing issues he still faces as he recovers from a stroke suffered days before the state’s Democratic primary election earlier this year.It was an issue close to home for the lieutenant governor, who used it to lay into his opponent for the statements and remarks made by Dr Mehmet Oz’s communications team that at times veered away from honest questions about the candidate’s health to callous mockery.“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: I had a stroke. He’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

