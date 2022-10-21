Girls on the Run comes to Waunakee Nov. 5; 5K Registration Now Open

Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will host the 14th Annual Girls on the Run Fall 5K presented by SSM Health on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Waunakee Village Center.

Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire 3-8th grade girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through running. During the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K run.

The 5K run is the culminating experience for Girls on the Run’s largest-ever fall season. Over 250 volunteer coaches are supporting nearly 800 girls at 58 sites throughout South Central Wisconsin. Programming is taking place at schools and sites in Beloit, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, DeForest, Fitchburg, Janesville, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Mineral Point, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.

Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event benefit Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin and their mission to help girls activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams. The Girls on the Run 5K presented by SSM Health is a family-friendly event. Online registration is open through Nov. 2. The $35 registration fee includes an event t-shirt, free photos, and a finisher medal.

Christine Benedict, executive director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, shares, “We are so excited to be able to gather together in celebration of all that our participants and their coaches have accomplished this season. Crossing the finish line gives participants a tangible sense of achievement and a framework for setting and achieving life goals. It’s truly a spectacle of girl power.”

The organization has also announced a new partnership with the Sarah Shulze Foundation which support women’s rights, student-athletes, and mental health.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Waunakee Village Center. Event day registration ($40) is available. For more information about the event, registration, and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.