Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals - how to save more in this year's sale

With money being tighter than ever nowadays, 2022's upcoming Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals will arrive at precisely the right time. That's because the biggest sales event of the year isn't limited to tech - oh no. It knocks down the price of MTG sets too.

To give you a better idea of what's coming your way with 2022's discounts, we've done some research on everything you need to know about Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals. What sets get the best offers? And where do the top reductions appear for one of the best card games around? Our team of bargain hunters have got you covered.

We'll be rounding up the most tempting savings here when Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals start dropping as well, so keep this page bookmarked if you want to make your money go further when it comes to the best Black Friday gaming deals .

Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals - FAQ

When will the Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals start?

You can always rely on the year's biggest sale taking place after Thanksgiving and on the last Friday of November, so that means the 2022 Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals are set to occur this November 25 .

But they won't be exclusive to that 24-hour period. Instead, the discounts should start rolling in from mid-November and will probably continue long after the weekend is over (at which point they're re-labelled as Cyber Monday savings).

Where will the best Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals be?

Finding the 'best' offers will depend on what you're looking for. Although the big retailers will be well worth watching during this year's Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals, they tend to emphasize bundles, Commander decks, and massive booster boxes from the latest sets. That's why smaller, independent stores are great options to keep up your sleeve - they often provide discounts on individual cards and are competitive in terms of price.



USA



- Amazon: Good for bundles and bulk booster boxes

- Walmart: Surprisingly wide range on sale

- Best Buy: Stocks all the latest sets

- Target: Offers MTG merch and new sets



UK



- Amazon: Reliable source of bundles sets and boxes

- Magic Madhouse: Great for individual cards

- Zatu: Good source for single booster packs

- Wayland Games: Offers regular discounts

Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals - what to expect

Despite being better known for reductions on electrical goods like laptops or TVs, Black Friday savings go far beyond the world of tech. Along with board games , Lego, and Dungeons and Dragons books , that includes MTG sets of all kinds. The key is knowing where to find them.

Amazon is usually the best place to start, especially if you want bundles, Commander decks, or boosters en masse. The most recent sets often see savings throughout the Black Friday period, and while these aren't always earth-shattering, they're still better than nothing. As an example, an Adventures in the Forgotten Realms bundle dipped to around $41 instead of almost $50 in early November before the full Black Friday deals began. Similarly, the horror-tinged Innistrad: Crimson Vow Vampiric Bloodline Commander deck dropped to a then-record low of $33 in last Black Friday's lineup. Because both of these were still new sets in 2021, we'd anticipate something similar happening with Dominaria United and the Warhammer 40,000 Universes Beyond decks.

If you want something specific, head straight to those independent stockists

Walmart is in the same sort of ballpark; alongside the most recent sets, we've seen pre-release packs and individual boosters on sale there sometimes before the same items appear at Amazon. While the range is more limited in general, it's worth keeping tabs on nonetheless.

Meanwhile, smaller stores such as Magic Madhouse are your best bet for more specialized items, including individual cards. If you want something specific, head straight to those independent stockists.

