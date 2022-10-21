ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

This might be the biggest reveal of the Final Fantasy 16 trailer, but fans can't figure out who it is

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAZb8_0ihyoTU700

With the arrival of the latest Final Fantasy 16 trailer, players are already trying to figure out the identity of the creature that will, presumably, be the game's final boss.

Final Fantasy 16 takes place in a world where a number of individuals, called Dominants, have control over powerful creatures called Eikons. The ranks of the Eikons include creatures like Ifrit, Phoenix, Titan, Garuda, Bahamut, and Odin - legendary figures drawn from real-life mythologies that often appear as summons in the Final Fantasy series.

A big theme in FF16 is a war between these Eikons and the Dominants that control them. The game's logo shows a battle between Ifrit and Phoenix. Near the end of the latest trailer, we see a montage of battle scenes between protagonist Clive Rosfield and various giant creatures, including some Eikons. The narration ends with these lines: "Rise, ye crownless kings. A reckoning is upon you. A war of the Eikons."

The trailer ends with a shot of a mural depicting a group of Eikons locked in combat with each other. A mysterious, muscular figure with a whole lot of wings hovers over the battle. Given the figure's place in the mural - and as the very final image of the trailer - it's clear that it has some major significance to FF16, to the point that this could even be an early preview of the game's final boss.

Naturally, it's all led to a whole lot of speculation among series fans about the creature's identity. Visually, it bears a great deal of resemblance to Safer Sephiroth, the final form of the main villain in Final Fantasy 7. It also looks a lot like Raktapaksa, a raid boss in Final Fantasy 14. Raktapaksa is a fusion of Ifrit and Garuda - a curious coincidence with FF16's logo depicting Ifrit and another birdlike summon, Phoenix.

One of the more compelling arguments is that this creature might be Zodiark. Zodiark first appeared in the Ivalice setting - depicted in Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy 12 - as an extremely powerful summon. Zodiark takes a central role in the lore of Final Fantasy 14, though I'll tiptoe around spoilers for the story the MMO took a decade setting up. Given producer Naoki Yoshida's involvement in both FF14 and FF16, and both games' thematic ties with Ivalice, seeing Zodiark in this sort of ultimate role would make a lot of sense.

Of course, saying 'ultimate' in relation to Final Fantasy takes us to Ultima. It's sometimes a creature, sometimes a spell, but it does appear as a summon in the Ivalice games and as the final boss in Final Fantasy 14's Ivalice raid series. It does fit the bill of a winged creature on a sort of throne here, though its original form is feminine, while the FF16 creature we're looking at appears masculine.

Alongside yesterday's trailer, Yoshida said that Final Fantasy 16 development has entered the home stretch , so hopefully there won't be any speed bumps on the road to the game's summer 2023 release.

For some of the best RPGs you can play right now, you can follow that link.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?

With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
ScreenCrush

How ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragons Died Off

One of the enduring mysteries of Game of Thrones is what happened to Westeros’ dragons prior to the events of the series. Why did they die off? The new prequel series House of the Dragon is set in a time when the dragons are still very much alive, and very important to the fate of House Targaryen. As the show continues, it is going to follow the events of the so-called “Dance of the Dragons,” the war within House Targaryen for control of the kingdom.
The Independent

House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books

The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
Digital Trends

Resident Evil Village’s Shadows of Rose DLC makes the series’ future clear

For the first two decades of its life, the Resident Evil series was relatively easy to follow. I don’t mean in terms of its convoluted, lore-packed narrative. Rather, you could easily pin down what it was trying to accomplish. Resident Evil games were a work of pulp horror, leaning into their B-movie influences to create cheesy zombie movie thrills with a commentary about corporate greed at its heart. Even its most hated games (looking at you, Resident Evil 6) followed that core philosophy.
otakuusamagazine.com

Vinland Saga Season 2 Drops Intense New Trailer with Opening Theme Song

The second season of the Vinland Saga anime is being released on January 9, and a trailer for it has dropped. In it you can hear part of the opening theme song “River” being performed by Anonymouz. In Japan, the anime will play on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gifu...
NME

‘Silent Hill: Townfall’ fans dig up the trailer’s creepy hidden messages

Silent Hill fans have discovered several hidden messages in the first trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall, one of four upcoming games in the survival horror series. Last Tuesday (October 18), Konami revealed Silent Hill Townfall, a “co-production with Annapurna Interactive and multiple BAFTA award-winning No Code Studios.”. While details...
NME

‘God Of War Ragnarok’ spoilers have started appearing online

Spoilers for Sony Santa Monica‘s God Of War Ragnarok have started appearing online, though the game is not set to launch until November 9. Since yesterday (October 23), an account on Twitter has been sharing screenshots from God Of War Ragnarok. The contents of many of these images depict scenes that have not been featured in any of the game’s trailers or previews.
IGN

Humankind - Together We Rule: Gameplay Overview Trailer

Take a deep dive into Humankind's first expansion, Together We Rule, which brings updates to the diplomacy and relationship systems of the game. Watch the trailer to learn about what you can expect with gameplay, including a look at the new Agents units, including a breakdown of the two kinds: envoys and spies, new quarters, six brand new cultures, and much more.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy