Related
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
Flint man arrested after TikTok video showed him hitting young child in face, sheriff says
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Authorities say a Flint man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree child abuse after a video of the man hitting a child under 5 years old in the face went viral on the social media platform TikTok. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, was arraigned Saturday,...
wsgw.com
Couple Charged in Overdose Death of Toddler
A Shiawassee Township couple faces second-degree murder charges in the death of their one year old son after the child apparently died of an acute fentanyl overdose in 2020. 39-year-old Jennifer Kincaid and 46-year-old David Bannister were arraigned Friday. Kincaid, who has struggled with drug use since 2012 lost custody of her children after a probation violation in 2018. The child’s father, Bannister also has substance use arrests. A.
abc12.com
15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting girl in Bay City
A 15-year-old boy is accused of negligent use of a firearm for the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a residence in Bay City. Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting. Police believe the victim was with a 15-year-old boy, who she knows, when the shooting happened....
WNEM
Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured. Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting. Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another...
WNEM
Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 1 teen dead, 1 adult injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Saginaw leaving one dead and one injured. On October 23, at around 1:20 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting from a vehicle to another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Pkwy and Lapeer Ave.
WNEM
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run
Vienna TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run in Genesee County’s Vienna Township on Sunday. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the intersection of Clio and Frances Roads and involved a pedestrian. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office believes the pedestrian was...
Juvenile suspect arrested in shooting of Bay City teenage girl
BAY CITY, MI — Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of accidentally shooting a fellow teen in Bay City. The shooting occurred about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a house in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City’s East Side. Police arrived to find a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
Jackson corrections officer killed in I-94 motorcycle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A Michigan Department of Corrections officer from Jackson was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on I-94, police said. Officers responded to reports of the crash at 7:43 p.m., Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township, according to Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
Lansing Township Police recover stolen 1931 convertible
The police department asked anyone to call if they had any information.
nbc25news.com
Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
WNEM
Local paranormal investigator discusses new projects
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're covering. Long-time teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Long-time Atherton Community Schools band teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office seeks info in hit-and-run crash
VIENNA TWP., MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information pertaining to a hit and run crash Sunday evening to come forward. The department said the crash took place around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township.
Girl, 16, shot to death on Saginaw’s East Side
SAGINAW, MI – A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Saginaw’s East Side. The car-to-car shooting, reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street, also saw a 23-year-old man suffer gunshot wounds that Saginaw police say he is expected to survive.
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Driver from Deadly Car Crash
The driver has been identified as Todd Hamilton from Chippewa Township, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. Isabella County deputies say a man died after crashing into a home on Sunday. They say the driver’s van left the road and hit a tree. It kept going and hit a...
