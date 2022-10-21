ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

WNEM

15-year-old reported missing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Couple Charged in Overdose Death of Toddler

A Shiawassee Township couple faces second-degree murder charges in the death of their one year old son after the child apparently died of an acute fentanyl overdose in 2020. 39-year-old Jennifer Kincaid and 46-year-old David Bannister were arraigned Friday. Kincaid, who has struggled with drug use since 2012 lost custody of her children after a probation violation in 2018. The child’s father, Bannister also has substance use arrests. A.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting girl in Bay City

A 15-year-old boy is accused of negligent use of a firearm for the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a residence in Bay City. Bay City teen in critical condition after accidental shooting. Police believe the victim was with a 15-year-old boy, who she knows, when the shooting happened....
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured. Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting. Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation. At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire. The Pinconning-Fraser Township...
nbc25news.com

POLICE: 1 teen dead, 1 adult injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in Saginaw leaving one dead and one injured. On October 23, at around 1:20 p.m., Saginaw Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting from a vehicle to another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Pkwy and Lapeer Ave.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

Vienna TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run in Genesee County’s Vienna Township on Sunday. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the intersection of Clio and Frances Roads and involved a pedestrian. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office believes the pedestrian was...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Juvenile suspect arrested in shooting of Bay City teenage girl

BAY CITY, MI — Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of accidentally shooting a fellow teen in Bay City. The shooting occurred about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a house in the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City’s East Side. Police arrived to find a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.
BAY CITY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police need help searching for missing 19-year-old from Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Police need help finding a missing Flint teen who was last heard from on August 31, 2016. Marc Anthony Cates was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing. He is described to be:. 5'9''. About 120 lbs. May have dyed his hair red.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Local paranormal investigator discusses new projects

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here's a look at the stories we're covering. Long-time teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relationship with student. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Long-time Atherton Community Schools band teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an...
MLive

Girl, 16, shot to death on Saginaw’s East Side

SAGINAW, MI – A 16-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday afternoon on Saginaw’s East Side. The car-to-car shooting, reported around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street, also saw a 23-year-old man suffer gunshot wounds that Saginaw police say he is expected to survive.
SAGINAW, MI

