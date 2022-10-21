ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

ROCK 96.7

Chili Cook-Off to End Veteran Suicide at Casper VFW

Cold weather is here and it's officially time to bust out your best chili recipes. Feeling confident about your special twist on the tried-and-true cold-weather mainstay?. Bring your best recipe for a chance to win the people's choice prize of $100. On November 5th, the Capser Memorial VFW Post 9439...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In

And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

UPDATE: Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Jacob Hair, 30, was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody. He also was charged...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Glenrock’s Outdoor Ice Skating In The Works For 2022

Winter activities in Central Wyoming are really top notch. Skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, snowmobiling and skating are all possibilities for you and the family to head out and enjoy the elements. Last week, we many were heartbroken by the announcement that David Street Station wouldn't be having outdoor ice skating, due...
GLENROCK, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Man Charged With Seven Drug-related Felonies

A Casper man could spend decades behind bars if convicted on seven felony drug counts, according to the charges read against him in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Ryan Harkins, 40, heard the counts read by Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The judge agreed with the recommendation by Assistant...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business

On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/24/22 – 10/25/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area

Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Planetarium Launching Us To The Moon In November

The first Moon landing was in 1969, when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. The last manned mission to the moon was in 1972, so for 50 years, scientists have been chomping at the bit to get back. With today's technology...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

