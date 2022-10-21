While a historic home may come with plenty of charm, some luxury buyers may prefer to buy a new build, as they require less maintenance and act as a blank canvas. So where are the markets with the youngest luxury homes? No surprises: They tend to be cities along the Sun Belt and Midwest, where the luxury market has grown in recent years, as these cities attract more employers and people looking for a lower cost of living. Coastal markets, on the other hand, tend to have older luxury residences, as there’s less room to build, and more established locations tend to be filled with older luxury properties (think Victorian homes in San Francisco or a brownstone in Boston.)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO