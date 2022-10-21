ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Android Central

The new Google Home web view starts rolling out for an enhanced desktop experience

Google has started rolling out its web view for Google Home on desktop. The new experience allows users to view their Nest cameras from their computers. The preview supports older Nest cameras as well and should arrive for users this week. Google has been hard at work revamping its smart...
NEWSBTC

3 Best Cryptocurrency Projects Connecting People And Blockchains – Chainlink, Quant, And Big Eyes

The financial markets drastically changed after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Now crypto has become a common topic and is known globally. It rapidly gained fame and growth because of its ideas in revolutionizing the world’s currency. As more projects were added to this ecosystem, there was a need for platforms that could link the entire crypto space. For that purpose, new tokens were launched, which worked almost perfectly. Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are two of the most used ones. And as for connecting people, Big Eyes (BIG) is doing a marvelous job to build a loyal community. Let’s have a look at what these tokens have to offer.
NEWSBTC

xSPECTAR successfully bringing awareness to the XRP Ledger ecosystem

The first Metaverse experience on XRP Ledger prepares for pre-mint of NFTs for its community. xSPECTAR is a sophisticated Web3 project designed to introduce a new level of business opportunities and self-expression. The project is changing the Web3 scene on XRP Ledger (XRPL) with its Metaverse, called the xSPECTARverse, that is fueled by Unreal Engine 5 and realistic NFT avatars.
kitco.com

Apple updates its App Store guidelines, imposing a 30% commission on NFTs

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The new additions spell out how NFT purchases will be taxed and what they can be used for,...
TechCrunch

India fines Google $113 million, orders to permit third-party payments in Play Store

The Competition Commission of India, which opened the probe into Google in late 2020, said mandating developers to use Google’s own billing system for paid apps and in-app purchases through Play Store “constitutes an imposition of unfair condition” and thus violates provisions of the nation’s Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act.

