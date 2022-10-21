The financial markets drastically changed after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Now crypto has become a common topic and is known globally. It rapidly gained fame and growth because of its ideas in revolutionizing the world’s currency. As more projects were added to this ecosystem, there was a need for platforms that could link the entire crypto space. For that purpose, new tokens were launched, which worked almost perfectly. Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are two of the most used ones. And as for connecting people, Big Eyes (BIG) is doing a marvelous job to build a loyal community. Let’s have a look at what these tokens have to offer.

